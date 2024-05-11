Global Times: Xi's successful visit to Europe gives new impetus to relations

BEIJING, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –President Xi Jinping left Budapest on Friday, concluding his successful visit to three European countries, which Chinese and European analysts say adds momentum to China-EU relations as well as future multipolarity and global development. stability.

At a farewell event hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife on Friday, Xi said China is now advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, and that the China's high-quality development and opening up would bring more opportunities for Hungary.

On Thursday, China and Hungary decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era. To enrich their new relations, the two sides commit to strengthening the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Hungary's policy of “opening to the East”, said a joint statement published in the outcome of Xi's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the communiqué, the two sides will further deepen cooperation in finance, encourage financial institutions of the two sides to provide financial support and financial services for trade and investment cooperation, further tap the potential of cooperation in green finance and other areas, and will continue to collaborate together. issue Panda green bonds. They will also strengthen exchanges and cooperation in land and space planning, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, and strengthen coordination and communication on tourism policies.

“In a world darkened by the threat of protectionism and economic decoupling disguised as risk reduction, economic and trade cooperation needs an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect. The now elevated strategic partnership between China and Hungary can not only generate such a strong atmosphere, but also a solid basis for a secure investment environment in the long term,” Zoltan Kiszelly, director of policy analysis at the Budapest-based policy think tank, told the Global Times. Szazadveg Foundation.

Hungary was the final stop on Xi's tour of Europe, which also included France and Serbia. This is the first time in five years that Xi has visited Europe, and each stop of the trip has its own highlights and memorable moments.

In Serbia, Xi was welcomed by thousands of Serbs in Belgrade. President Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed a joint declaration on building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, making Serbia the first European country to build such a community with China. In the joint statement, the two countries decided to deepen and elevate the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership.

On his first day in France, President Xi told a trilateral meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that China-EU cooperation is in essence “complementary and mutually beneficial”. China-EU relations enjoy strong endogenous driving force and bright development prospects, and these relations do not target any third party nor should they be dependent on or dictated by any third party, Xi added.

Xi and Macron also spoke at the Elysée. President Xi said the two sides should remain committed to the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic relations, namely independence, mutual understanding, long-term vision and mutual benefit, and enrich new features of the new era. Xi and Macron also reached agreements to strengthen cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses.

The next day, amid snowfall in the picturesque mountains of the Hautes-Pyrénées department in southwest France, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were warmly welcomed by Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at a restaurant in mountain for a closed meeting. Experts believe that this personal touch marks a new high point in high-level exchanges, likely to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Build Confidence

President Xi's European trip was preceded this year by a series of visits by European leaders to China – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the prime ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands. Serbian President Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban both participated in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation during their bilateral talks with President Xi.

Zivadin Jovanovic, chairman of the Belgrade Forum for an Equal World, who served as foreign minister of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia between 1998 and 2000, told the Global Times that President Xi's visit to Europe represented the continuation of dialogue in highest level. and the expression of mutual interest to strengthen the strategic partnership and cooperation between Europe and China.

“The visits to France, Serbia and Hungary, as well as the tripartite meeting between Xi, Macron and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, led to the conclusion of many new agreements for future cooperation and the removing unnecessary obstacles,” Jovanovic said. said.

Some Chinese experts have noted that the importance of China-EU relations is increasing, as is the complexity of these relations.

“There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Europe. For Europe, the real risk would be to do without China,” Sébastien Primony, an expert from the Schiller Institute in France, told the Global Times.

Primony added that it is obvious to any rational person that the only solution to today's problems lies in a multipolar world based on the concept of mutual development, with new agreements in place for security architecture and strategies. win-win growth for all countries in the world. nations.

Show original content:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xis-fruitful-europe-visit-brings-new-impetus-to-ties-302142858.html

SOURCE World Times