Inaction by India's election watchdog allows PM Modi to commit 'brazen' violations, opposition says





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India's opposition said the National Election Commission was allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue his “uncontrolled and brazen” violations by failing to act on opposition complaints of religious hate speech and false declarations. More than halfway through India's six-week national elections, the world's most important, the opposition led by the Congress party complained in a letter to the Election Commission of India on Friday that “no meaningful action has been taken.” 'was taken to penalize those who are guilty of the judgment'. diet”. This is a “total abdication” of the commission’s duty, according to the text. “As a result, these violations have continued in an uncontrolled and brazen manner, which are now being committed with complete impunity and complete disregard.” The watchdog is tasked with ensuring that political parties do not violate electoral rules prohibiting the promotion of division along religious, caste or linguistic lines in the multi-ethnic South Asian nation. In his campaign speeches, Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term, targeted the Congress, saying he wanted to help Muslim minorities at the expense of other socially disadvantaged groups. Representatives of the commission and Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not respond to requests for comment. Election results in the world's most populous country are due to be announced on June 4. The commission on Tuesday ordered social network . Although it did not rule on the complaints, the commission sought a response from BJP leader JP Nadda over an April 21 speech in which Modi said the Congress planned to redistribute the wealth of Hindus between Muslims, whom he described as “infiltrators” and “those who have interests”. many children. The commission also sent a notice to the Congress regarding the complaints by the BJP, which claims to have filed three complaints. “This delay calls into question the credibility of the Election Commission and hence the electoral process,” said SY Qureshi, former head of the three-member Election Commission. “Any damage to its reputation will cause incalculable harm to the legitimacy of Indian democracy.” The objection letter mentions 10 complaints that the Congress has filed since April 6 against Modi and his top aides for what it calls “divisive,” “false” and “provocative” statements that sow sectarian division and distort views. Congressional positions. “We are not being told what the response is, what steps are being taken,” MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Friday after meeting the committee officials. “This is an irreversible window,” Singhvi said. “If they do not act quickly, it would constitute a complete abdication of their constitutional duty.” Ashok Lavasa, who was election commissioner during the 2019 general elections, said the process from receiving a complaint to deciding it “should not take more than three to four days, otherwise it loses its meaning”, because the campaign phase is quite short. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; additional reporting by Rupam Jain; editing by William Mallard)

