Politics
'PM Modi will rule till 2029': Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal's retirement prediction | News from India
Shah was reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegationswho delivered his first election speech on Saturday, a day after being granted interim bail until June 1.
Kejriwal said that as part of the ongoing process Lok Sabha polls BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not obtain a majority. “In the 20 hours since I was released from jail, I have spoken to experts and respondents and learned that the BJP will not form the government,” the Delhi CM said.
“These people are questioning INDIA bloc on their faces. I ask BJP who will be their Prime Minister? Modi ji will be 75 years old on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 years would be at retirement. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” said CM Kejriwal.
“PM Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Amit Shah PM. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?” He asked.
No good news for INDIA, says Shah
Soon after Kejriwal's remark, Amit Shah retorted to his claims saying, “Nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP constitution.”
“I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, the company and the INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP constitution. PM Modi will only complete this term and PM Modi will continue to rule the country in future There is no confusion in BJP,” said former BJP leader Amit Shah.
“The people of this country, whether they are from the East, West, North, South or North East, stand with Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance know that we will win 400 seats and Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of this country for the third time, that's why they are propagating this type of misconception I want to clarify that there is no such provision in the constitution. of BJP and Modi ji will rule the country till 2029 and Modi ji will also rule the next elections There is no good news for INDI alliance… They can't win elections by spreading nonsense. such lies,” Shah added.
Opposition has no reason to rejoice, says Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda, in an article on X, also slammed the Delhi CM for his remarks. “Kejriwal and the entire INDI alliance panicked after realizing their failure in the elections. Their aim is to mislead the country and create confusion. Modi Ji enjoys the immense blessings of the people of the East in the West, from North to South. They have neither one nor any program in front of the Prime Minister Now they are looking for a way out by invoking the age of Modi Ji. no such provision regarding age in the constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party few and every moment of Modiji is dedicated to the service of Mother India The vision of “Developed India” is becoming a reality under the leadership of Modiji and at. in his next 5 years in office, Modiji will take the country to new heights. The opposition should not be happy, they should not be under any illusion Modiji is our leader and will continue to lead us in the future. also the INDI alliance and the leader who came out of jail on bail also knows that “Modi will come, Modi will stay”. , Modi will make India stronger,” Nadda said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP and party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Kejriwal for his statement on the prime minister's retirement.
“We would like to say one thing, whether it was the effect of his alcohol or where he went. One thing came out of his [Kejriwal’s] mouth correctly. He said that Prime Minister Modi will become Prime Minister and after that so-and-so will become Prime Minister. For this, I would like to thank him for having accepted today that Narendra Modi once again becomes Prime Minister of India. Sometimes a person is not in full control after drinking alcohol, then the good thing appears. Not only this, he also started talking about the succession plan as to who would be left after Prime Minister Modi. »
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-will-lead-till-2029-amit-shah-slams-arvind-kejriwals-retirement-prediction/articleshow/110034632.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MiG-29 fighters escort Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane departing from Belgrade
- 'PM Modi will rule till 2029': Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal's retirement prediction | News from India
- Symbols of coexistence? : After Hagia Sophia, Turkey transforms a second former Byzantine church into a mosque
- US military appeal to Israel: do more to protect Gaza residents in war zone
- Sam Rubin, veteran Los Angeles entertainment journalist, dies at 64
- S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics – Mothership.SG
- Karl Lagerfeld and Pierre Berg, the story of the cruelest hatred in the fashion world | Culture
- Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: How do budget smartphones compare to flagships?
- Barron Trump declines invitation to be a delegate to the Republican convention
- Not only was he present at the reception, President Jokowi gave advice to Rizky Febian and Mahalini.
- Inside, two members of the 'PayPal Mafia' plan to turn PayPal's meteoric rise and internal drama into a Hollywood movie
- Wall Street heads to the finish line of another winning week WFTV