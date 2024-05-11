'PM Modi will rule till 2029': Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal's retirement prediction | News from India

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will lead the country until 2029” and there is “no confusion within the party on this issue”.Shah was reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations who delivered his first election speech on Saturday, a day after being granted interim bail until June 1.Kejriwal said that as part of the ongoing process Lok Sabha polls BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) will not obtain a majority. “In the 20 hours since I was released from jail, I have spoken to experts and respondents and learned that the BJP will not form the government,” the Delhi CM said.“These people are questioning INDIA bloc on their faces. I ask BJP who will be their Prime Minister? Modi ji will be 75 years old on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 years would be at retirement. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” said CM Kejriwal.“PM Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Amit Shah PM. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?” He asked.

No good news for INDIA, says Shah



Soon after Kejriwal's remark, Amit Shah retorted to his claims saying, “Nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP constitution.”

“I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, the company and the INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP constitution. PM Modi will only complete this term and PM Modi will continue to rule the country in future There is no confusion in BJP,” said former BJP leader Amit Shah.

“The people of this country, whether they are from the East, West, North, South or North East, stand with Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance know that we will win 400 seats and Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of this country for the third time, that's why they are propagating this type of misconception I want to clarify that there is no such provision in the constitution. of BJP and Modi ji will rule the country till 2029 and Modi ji will also rule the next elections There is no good news for INDI alliance… They can't win elections by spreading nonsense. such lies,” Shah added.

Opposition has no reason to rejoice, says Nadda



BJP president JP Nadda, in an article on X, also slammed the Delhi CM for his remarks. “Kejriwal and the entire INDI alliance panicked after realizing their failure in the elections. Their aim is to mislead the country and create confusion. Modi Ji enjoys the immense blessings of the people of the East in the West, from North to South. They have neither one nor any program in front of the Prime Minister Now they are looking for a way out by invoking the age of Modi Ji. no such provision regarding age in the constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party few and every moment of Modiji is dedicated to the service of Mother India The vision of “Developed India” is becoming a reality under the leadership of Modiji and at. in his next 5 years in office, Modiji will take the country to new heights. The opposition should not be happy, they should not be under any illusion Modiji is our leader and will continue to lead us in the future. also the INDI alliance and the leader who came out of jail on bail also knows that “Modi will come, Modi will stay”. , Modi will make India stronger,” Nadda said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Kejriwal for his statement on the prime minister's retirement.

“We would like to say one thing, whether it was the effect of his alcohol or where he went. One thing came out of his [Kejriwal’s] mouth correctly. He said that Prime Minister Modi will become Prime Minister and after that so-and-so will become Prime Minister. For this, I would like to thank him for having accepted today that Narendra Modi once again becomes Prime Minister of India. Sometimes a person is not in full control after drinking alcohol, then the good thing appears. Not only this, he also started talking about the succession plan as to who would be left after Prime Minister Modi. »