MiG-29 fighters escort Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane departing from Belgrade

In a symbolic display of friendship and diplomatic cooperation, Serbian MiG-29 fighter jets escorted Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane as it left Belgrade for Budapest, Hungary, on May 9.

Chinese media published a video showing Serbian fighter jets taking off to accompany President Xi Jinping's plane as it began its journey to the Hungarian capital.

President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia began on May 7, drawing a warm welcome from the Serbian population, who came in large numbers, waving Serbian and Chinese flags.

The Serbian Air Force deployed its MiG-29 fighter jets to escort President Xi Jinping's plane as it entered Serbian airspace, in a gesture of honor and respect befitting the distinguished guest.

During his stay, President Xi Jinping initiated bilateral discussions with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which resulted in the signing of numerous agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements follow the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 campaign to quell ethnic conflict in Kosovo. The United States has since expressed regret over the bombing incident, acknowledging that it was a mistake.

Experts view President Xi Jinping's visit, which coincides with the anniversary of the embassy bombing, as a deliberate message amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. By emphasizing China's commitment to peace and stability, President Xi Jinping seeks to distinguish China's foreign policy from that of the United States and NATO.

In an opinion piece published in the pro-government Serbian newspaper Politika, President Xi Jinping stress China's commitment to peace, pledging to never allow past tragedies to repeat themselves.

The signing of a joint declaration on the “shared future” between China and Serbia further consolidates the nascent alliance, going beyond the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2016.

President Xi Jinping's diplomatic tour has extended beyond Serbia. He visited Hungary, an EU member state and a key participant in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Serbia and Hungary share close ties with Russia, further aligning their strategic interests with China's vision for regional cooperation and development. Before visiting these two countries, President Xi began his five-day European tour with a visit to France.

Key takeaways from Xi's European tour

Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent tour of Europe – starting with France, Serbia and Hungary – highlighted China's emergence as a global power with an unwavering commitment to expanding its influence on the European continent.

Although the visit covered a range of topics, from trade relations with the European Union to China's stance on the Ukraine conflict, its overall message was clear: China, under Xi's leadership, is a rising superpower whose presence in Europe is indelible.

Round begin with lavish receptions in Paris, where French President Emmanuel Macron sought to address European concerns over Ukraine and trade imbalances.

Despite Macron's efforts to assert European positions, particularly on trade issues such as Chinese electric vehicles in the European market, Xi deftly managed the discussions, deflecting concerns while capitalizing on perceived divisions within the EU.

Macron's plea for European “strategic autonomy” inadvertently aligned with Xi's vision of a multipolar world, further underscoring China's global ambitions.

Although concrete progress on economic issues remains difficult to achieve, Xi's visit was aimed at easing tensions and preventing a further deterioration in China-EU relations, which have been strained over threats of tariffs and investigations. on Chinese subsidies.

In Belgrade and Budapest, Xi received grandiose receptions. For his part, the Chinese president signaled China's strategic intention to deepen its ties with these European countries. Strategic partnerships and investment deals announced during the visits underscored China's commitment to strengthening its relevance in the region.

In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic embraced Xi's vision of a “global community of shared destiny,” announcing an “ironclad partnership” between the two nations. Economic agreements, including the activation of a free trade agreement and promises to improve air links and agricultural imports, have solidified China's foothold in the Serbian economy.

Similarly, in Budapest, Xi promised substantial investments in transportation and energy infrastructure, including the construction of a high-speed railway and cooperation in the nuclear sector.

THE announcement $2.1 billion project to connect Budapest to Belgrade, financed mainly by a Chinese loan under the Belt and Road Initiative, illustrates China's commitment to fostering connectivity and economic development in the region.

Xi Jinping's European tour illustrated China's assertive position on the global stage, demonstrating its ability to cultivate strategic partnerships and expand its sphere of influence in Europe.