Stormy Daniels' testimony was grim and powerful, but Trump voters don't care Donald Trump trial





Stormy Daniels may have viewed sex with Donald Trump as brief, unimaginative and regrettable, but the porn star captivated the nation with a long, salacious account of her encounter in a New York courtroom this week.

Daniels' humiliating testimony during Trump's fraud trial infuriated the former president, who glared at him from a few feet away. But his account only confirmed what most Americans already knew about a man widely seen as a sexual predator and seemed unlikely to change many votes in November's presidential election.

New York State is suing Trump for fraud after he allegedly used his company, the Trump Organization, to pay $130,000 in hush money to Daniels days before the 2016 election. She still went public two years later with a book, Full Disclosure, in which she claimed to have once had sex with Trump.

The former US president continues to deny the meeting, but opinion polls show that most Republicans think he is lying. They also don't care.

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said many Trump voters may be consumed by unusually garish testimony in a fraud trial, but he doubts it will make a significant difference in the outcome of Trump's runoff against Biden. .

When the details about Stormy Daniels finally came to light during Trump's presidency, people instinctively knew it was true. Just like people instinctively knew Bill Clinton had fun because he had done it so many times before. People are not stupid. But in this day and age, it doesn't matter much. Twenty years ago, Trump wouldn't even be the Republican nominee. Now it doesn't move the needle, he said.

Daniels spent more than seven hours on the witness stand describing her encounter with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. She was a hostess at a hospitality tent run by the pornographic film company Wicked Pictures.

Trump, who was then 60 and had a newborn son with his wife less than a year old, invited Daniels, 27, to dinner. She followed the advice of her publicist who said: What could possibly be going on?

Daniels told the court how she went to meet Trump at his penthouse suite, expecting to go to a restaurant to find him in satin pajamas. She said her evening evolved from administering a playful spanking with a magazine that had Trump's face on the cover to worrying about finding him lying on a bed, naked down to his underwear.

Daniels said he then pressured her to have sex.

I was looking at the ceiling wondering how I got there, she told the jury.

The judge occasionally interrupted Daniels' rapid testimony, telling him that jurors did not need to know that the two men had sex in missionary position, with Daniels keeping her bra on, or that Trump did not did not use a condom. But by then they had heard it, and like almost everyone else in court and across the country, they were unlikely to forget it.

Daniels said the sex was brief, although apparently not brief enough.

I was ashamed of not having stopped him, of not having said no, she said.

All but the president's most die-hard supporters likely recoiled at Daniels' account that, in the midst of it all, Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka.

That evening, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel joked, “It feels like we should lock him up just for that, to much applause from the audience.”

Daniels' testimony also overshadowed mundane but more relevant evidence about the mechanics of the alleged fraud, although the prosecution's key witness, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, has yet to testify. Cohen managed Daniels' payment to buy his silence and previously served 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and violating campaign finance laws regarding the transaction.

Still, Sabato remains skeptical that even proof that Trump stole from his own company could do much to damage his support.

The group of American voters who cared deeply about issues like this and who put Bill Clinton to the test are white evangelical Christians. And now we have the orange Jesus in their eyes. It's been a long time since they excused Trump for anything, he said.

Instead, the trial has only reinforced the view of many Trump supporters that he is the victim of an establishment conspiracy. Eight in ten Trump voters believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's fraud investigation was rigged to frame the former president.

Rick Scott, a Republican senator, appeared in court Thursday to argue that Trump was only being prosecuted because he is running for the White House again, calling the trial pure political persecution.

A conviction in this case could be another matter. An ABC News/Ipsos poll this month showed that while 80% of Trump supporters would support him if he were convicted of a crime, 16% would reconsider their support and 4% would back away from the former president.

Given the narrow margins of swing states in the presidential election, Sabato said that could prove enough to derail Trump's bid for another term in the White House.

On the other hand, it appears increasingly unlikely that the former president will be tried before the election on multiple charges ranging from mishandling classified documents to his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which he face in Florida, Georgia and Washington DC.

What Trump did in the documents affair is completely outrageous, but people don't care, Sabato said. The only one that would have an impact is January 6, because people don't really understand that it was an attempted coup. You focus on that enough in a trial, and then you take 1 or 2 percent away from Trump, which can probably decide the election. But that won't happen until November now, so he slipped away.

