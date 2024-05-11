Imran Khan REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor comparisons: 'How do you measure that?' | Hindi Cinema News





Actor Imran Khan, who is gearing up for his comeback to Bollywood after 9 years of his last film, 'Katti Batti', opened up about his comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor. The two actors had debuted together around the same time with 'Saawariya' and 'Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na' and hence, they were always in one way or the other compared to each other to the other. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Imran was asked about his comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor. He asked, “How do you actually measure that?” And the idea that if I make a really good movie and it's a big success, then someone else is going to lose out until their next movie comes along. So when their film earns more, then my film earns less?” He then pondered, “So, should we now delete all these old films and any film that grossed less than $300 million?” Imran gave an example of Aamir Khan's “Andaz Apna Apna”, which was considered a “box office bomb” when it was released. However, it gradually gained cult status over the years. a failure, a complete failure, and no one remembers it. Today, we all cherish it,” he remarked. In the same interview, Imran also revealed that he turned down offers to endorse the brand as he didn't want people to think that he won't come back for money. The actor admitted that it was a bit surprising when he was actively working, he had PRs and managers, and then, on top of that, there was pressure. to maintain a presence on social media He added that when he decided to move away from all this, he gave up these responsibilities. Imran mentioned that his intention was to withdraw from the public eye. a decade of trying to take the backseat, it's somewhat ironic that people are now expressing curiosity. He went on to say that almost every brand has contacted him in the last year for recommendations. turned everyone away. He doesn't want people to say he's back for the money. “As for his professional life, Imran will next be seen in the comedy titled 'Happy Patel', which will be supported by Aamir Khan and directed by Vir Das.

