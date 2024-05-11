Politics
PM Modi will continue to lead, says Amit Shah on Kejriwal's 75 age rule in BJP remarks
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Chevella constituency Konda Vishwahwar Reddy for the Lok Sabha elections in the district of Vikarabad, Saturday May 11, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
On May 11, BJP leader Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to rule the country after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that The Prime Minister was seeking votes to make Mr Shah his successor, citing the age of 75 as the “rule”.
There is nothing written in the BJP constitution about such an age limit, Mr. Shah told reporters in Hyderabad. There was no confusion within the BJP over this.
Mr Shah was responding to Kejriwal's claim that Modi was seeking votes for the Union Home Minister to make him Prime Minister, when the Prime Minister would turn 75 next year.
I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal and company and the entire Indian alliance, Modi will be 75, you don't need to feel happy. This is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution. Modi will complete his term and continue to lead the country. There is no confusion within the BJP over this, Mr. Shah told reporters.
Mr. Kejriwal had accused Modi of seeking votes for Mr. Shah.
“These people are asking INDIA bloc what is their face (Prime Minister). I am asking BJP who will be their Prime Minister? Modi ji will be 75 years old on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that elderly people 75 years old would be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
“He (Modi) will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?” asked the CM, who was out on bail in connection with the Delhi excise scam.
Furthermore, Mr. Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders, alleging that due to the fear that Pakistan possesses the nuclear bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Kashmir occupied by Pakistan (PoK).
On May 11, Mr. Shah addressed election rallies in Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool in Telangana and then at a press conference here on the last day of campaigning for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the state .
He also said that if Kejriwal thinks the Supreme Court's interim bail is a good thing, then his understanding of the law is poor.
The Home Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in South India in terms of Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP is confident of winning more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, he said.
In his speech at a rally in Vikarabad, Shah recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran on this day in 1998 and made the country a nuclear power.
The Congress does not have the courage to carry out surgical and air strikes, he said.
He said Prime Minister Modi carried out surgical strikes and airstrikes within 10 days of the attack on the country by Pakistani terrorists and “finished them off”.
Referring to reported comments by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Pakistan having an atomic bomb, the Home Minister said he would like to ask Rahul Gandhi if the PoK would be given to the neighboring country because it has an atomic bomb. a nuclear bomb.
“As long as the BJP is there, this cannot happen” and PoK belongs to India and we will take it, he said.
“They are not ashamed. For fear of an atomic bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK. But don't worry, Modi ji will become Prime Minister again and Pakistan's bullets will be returned by cannons”, Shah said.
Regarding AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged comments on what Telangana has to do with Kashmir, Shah said the youth of the state can lay down their lives for Kashmir.
Prime Minister Modi has ended terror and Naxalism in the country, he said.
Referring to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments on the surgical strikes, he asked, “Ravanth Reddy, where were you keeping your mind?” Did you keep it in Italy?
On May 10, Mr. Reddy claimed that intelligence agencies had failed to prevent the Pulwama incident of 2019, when a terrorist attack on Indian troops left around 40 CRPF personnel dead.
Watch | Revanth Reddy: What's wrong with Narendra Modi's defeat?
“Modi ji tried to take political advantage from the surgical strike after the Pulwama incident. My question to Modi ji is: what are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did the 'have you let this happen? What are you doing in terms of internal security? “Why didn't you call on agencies like IB, RAW? This is your failure. No one knows whether a surgical strike actually took place or not,” Mr. Reddy had said.
|
