China makes Hungary a model of diplomatic relations in Europe

By improving relations between China and Hungary, Xi Jinping this week made the central European state led by maverick Prime Minister Viktor Orbn a model he hopes will be followed by others in Europe and beyond, Chinese officials said.

Visiting Budapest at the end of a five-day tour of three European countries, Xi hailed what is now officially an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Hungary for the new era, a description that , officials say, goes far beyond mere semantics. importance.

Budapest is now part of what Xi calls Beijing's circle of friends, countries most supportive of China's efforts to counter U.S. power and increasingly rewarded with investment, trade and support diplomatic, officials told the Financial Times.

This means that the expansion of a relationship previously described as simply a comprehensive strategic partnership carries a heavier geopolitical message than Xi's schmaltzy description that ties with Hungary are as sweet and rich as Tokaji wine.

Chinese, Hungarian leaders and officials hold talks at a monastery in Budapest on Thursday
Beijing sees Budapest as part of Xi's personal project to lead the construction of a global community of shared destiny Reuters

Despite Hungary's membership in NATO and the EU, Orbn is well known for his antagonism towards Washington and Brussels. Xi praised him for his independent foreign policy and for challenging great power politics.

Today, China is bearing fruit. Chinese companies have invested $16 billion in Hungary, making it the country's top investor, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said this week. We view our cooperation with China as a huge chance and a huge opportunity, he said.

With this ironclad partnership, Hungary is elevated to China's closest circle of friends, said Abigal Vasselier of Merics, a Berlin-based think tank.

Analysts say Budapest's all-weather designation appears to mean that Hungary's friendship ranks second only to ties with Russia and Pakistan in the importance placed on them by Beijing.

Moscow remains crucial to Beijing because it is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a nuclear power and rival of the United States. Pakistan is important because it is a nuclear power, neighbor and rival of India.

Hungary's designation as an all-time friend also means that Budapest is seen by Beijing as participating in Xi's personal project to lead the construction of what he calls a global community of shared destiny.

A lengthy explanation of this concept, released by China's State Council last year, combines exhortations to oppose US hegemony and the resurgence of a Cold War mentality with blander goals such as creating a green and sustainable global economy.

It represents Xi's vision for how the world should work and reveals a growing level of confidence in Beijing that China's status as an economic superpower should allow it to begin creating a new world order.

China rightly feels confident because of its industrial policy, said Yu Jie, a China expert at Chatham House, a British think tank. Beijing knows it has highly competitive high-end manufacturing industries and a resilient domestic supply chain. This adds a crucial element to China's sense of power in the world.

Hungary's main attraction for Beijing is that as an EU member, the country can serve as a manufacturing base for Chinese companies seeking to circumvent the bloc's import tariffs.

Electric vehicles at a port in Suzhou, China
Electric vehicles in a Chinese port. An EU anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is expected to conclude within weeks. Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Politically, Orbn's willingness to criticize the United States, maintain close relations with Russia, and take an independent stance toward EU policies were qualities that Beijing found most attractive. more endearing, Chinese officials said.

The most important quality to be a strong partner is loyalty to China's positions on geopolitical issues, said a Chinese official, who requested anonymity.

Orbn displayed this characteristic during a news conference with Xi held Thursday for carefully selected journalists in his office atop Buda Castle Hill in Budapest.

Other NATO and EU members have sought to push China to reduce its support for Russia after Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and have rejected Beijing's call for a immediate ceasefire and peace talks, calling it a capitulation. But Orbn took a very different tone.

Today, Europe is on the side of war, he said. The only exception is Hungary, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace negotiations and supports all international efforts towards peace… We also support the Chinese peace initiative presented by Xi Jinping.

For many Europeans, such disregard for common positions is troubling.

The EU is now holding its breath over whether Hungary will play the China card in the European Council, Vasselier said. This means whether Budapest will create a lack of unity on key China-related issues or decisions.

