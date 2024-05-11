Jokowi revises presidential decree on health insurance, here are 21 illnesses not covered by BPJS





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 59 of 2024 Concerning the Third Amendment to Presidential Regulation Number 82 of 2018 Concerning Health Insurance. Report of a copy of the Presidential Decree which has been uploaded to the official website of the Legal Documentation and Information Network of the Ministry of the Secretariat of State. Jokowi signed the settlement on Wednesday (8/5/2024). Article 52 of the Presidential Decree regulates 21 health services that are not guaranteed by BPJS Health, namely: 1. Health services not in compliance with legal provisions, including referrals at your own request and other health services not in accordance with legal provisions.

2. Health services provided in health facilities that do not collaborate with BPJS Health, except in cases of emergency.

3. Health services for illnesses or injuries resulting from accidents at work or labor relations which are guaranteed by the work accident insurance program or which are the responsibility of the employer. 4. Health services for which coverage is provided by a compulsory road accident insurance program up to the value or conditions covered in accordance with legal provisions and provided in accordance with the treatment class rights of the participant.

5. Health services provided abroad.

6. Health services for aesthetic purposes.

7. Services to treat infertility.

8. Teeth straightening or orthodontic services.

9. Health problems/illnesses due to drug and/or alcohol dependence. 10. Health problems due to intentional injury or engaging in hobbies that put you at risk.

11. Complementary, alternative and traditional medicine that has not been declared effective based on a health technology assessment.

12. Medical treatments and procedures classified as trials or experiments.

13. Contraceptive devices, medicines and cosmetics.

14. Household health supplies.

15. Health services resulting from disasters during emergency responses, extraordinary events/epidemics. 16. Health services for preventable unexpected events.

17. Health services provided within the framework of social service.

18. Health services resulting from criminal acts of abuse, sexual violence, victims of terrorism and criminal acts of human trafficking that have been guaranteed by other funding programs implemented by ministries/agencies or regional governments in accordance with the provisions of statutory regulations.

19. Certain health services related to the Ministry of Defense, the Indonesian National Army and the Indonesian National Police.

20. Other services that are not related to the health insurance benefits provided.

21. Services already covered by other programs.

