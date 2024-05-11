Turkey transforms another Byzantine-era church into a mosque





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week officially opened an ancient Byzantine-era church, formerly known as the Church of the Holy Savior in Chora, a United Nations World Heritage site, as a mosque, sparking the condemnation of the Greek government. The change is part of a series of conversions in recent years, including the iconic Hagia Sophia in 2020, and has drawn international criticism. Located in the Fatih district of Istanbul, near the ancient city walls, the building known locally as Kariye is famous for its intricate mosaics and frescoes dating from the 11th and 12th centuries. Receive our latest news for FREE Subscribe to receive daily/weekly emails with the best stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Greece has been vocal in its criticism, particularly since the Kariye was opened as a mosque the day after Greek Orthodox Easter. The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the decision in a statement. statement. “The decision of the Turkish authorities to operate the Chora Monastery as a Muslim mosque constitutes a provocation to the international community as it distorts and affects its character as a UNESCO World Heritage Site belonging to humanity,” it said. we read in the press release. “Maintaining the universal character of monuments and respecting international standards for the protection of religious and cultural heritage constitute a clear international obligation binding on all States.” Originally built by Constantine the Great in the early 4th century, the Church of the Holy Savior was transformed into the Kariye Mosque around 50 years after the Ottoman Turks conquered Constantinople in 1453. The Turkish government designated the building as a museum in 1945. The museum opened to the public in 1958 after American art historians helped restore the original church's mosaics. This week's inauguration, conducted remotely by Erdogan from Ankara, coincided with the opening of several other recently restored structures, The Associated Pressreported, adding that its formal conversion was announced in 2020. “May he bring good luck,” Erdogan said during the nationally broadcast event. The ceremony included prayers from local worshippers. The General Directorate of Foundations in Turkey organized the opening ceremony, which was attended by many members of the community and which was marked by a speech by the Mufti of Istanbul, Safi Arpagu, Catholic News Agency. note. In 2020, Erdogan and hundreds of worshipers participated in the first Muslim prayers in 86 years at the Hagia Sophia, which was reclassified as a mosque amid widespread international disapproval. The conversions are seen as strategic moves aimed at shoring up the conservative and religious base of Erdogan's ruling party during an economic downturn. The US State Department also expressed concern, urging Turkey to respect the “historical diversity” of these heritage sites. “We are aware that the Chora Museum, a world heritage site, has been reopened as a mosque, and we refer you to the Turkish government for further details,” a State Department spokesperson told the official Athens-Macedonian news agency. , according to in Ekathimerini. “We encourage the Turkish government to preserve and ensure access to sites and buildings that have hosted different religious communities in a way that respects their diverse histories.”

