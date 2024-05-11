Donald Trump visits Jersey Shore to gather 'mega-crowd'





TRENTON, NJ (AP) After a long week in court, Donald Trump is heading to the Jersey Shore. And his campaign predicts that tens of thousands of his friends will join him.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is hoping to draw what his team calls a mega crowd to a rally Saturday night in the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood. The hearing will be held 150 miles south of the New York courthouse, where he was forced to spend most weekdays sitting in silence during his hush money trial.

The seaside rally is designed to serve as a show of force at a critical time for Trump, a presidential candidate known for drawing huge crowds.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said the tens of thousands of expected attendees would be a notable contrast to the numbers that typically show up at President Joe Biden's political events, which Miller described as just eight circles, including two are empty.

The Trump rally in deep blue New Jersey comes less than six months before Election Day.

The former president's extraordinary legal woes, which include three other unrelated criminal cases, have become a central feature of the campaign.

Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration and Democratic officials in New York of using the legal system to block his return to the White House. Prosecutors say the former president broke the law to cover up an affair with a porn actor that allegedly hurt his first bid for president.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

And while Trump will almost certainly benefit from his legal woes on Saturday, a judge's silence order and the threat of jail time will limit Trump's ability to comment publicly on witnesses, jurors and some others linked to the New York trial, which is expected to consume a large portion of the audience. the month. The judge in the case has already fined Trump $9,000 for violating the order and warned that prison time could follow if he does not comply.

Trump's responsibilities as a defendant limited his ability to convince voters on the campaign trail.

He has spent the last few weeks out of court in the general election battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan. And he expects to face a massive crowd Saturday in New Jersey, a reliably Democratic state. Parts of New Jersey have deep red enclaves, and the South Coast in particular attracts tourists and summer homeowners from neighboring Pennsylvania, a key state.

Saturday's visit to the New Jersey Shore resort isn't the first highlight.

While president, Trump held a rally there in January 2020 to thank Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J., the congressman who had just left the Democratic Party for the GOP, as a rebuke for the first impeachment of the former president.

Trump then drew a crowd that lined the streets, filled the bars and supported many vendors in what is usually a sleepy town in winter. This time, the summer season is fast approaching for the resort known for its vast beaches, games and shops.

Wildwood is in New Jersey's 2nd District, which Van Drew represented for three terms and covers all or part of New Jersey's six southern counties. He opted for Trump in 2016, then again in 2020, after supporting Barack Obama.

Trump is expected to return to the courtroom next week, when the prosecution's key witness, Michael Cohen, Trump's fixer-turned-enemy, is expected to take the witness stand. Last week, he was visibly angry at times when he was forced to hear testimony from former porn actor Stormy Daniels, who described a sexual relationship with the former president in shocking detail.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying the Trump Organization's internal business records. The fees come from documents such as invoices and checks that were considered legal fees on company records. Prosecutors say those payments were largely reimbursements to Cohen, Trump's lawyer, who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet.

The prosecution could close its case by the end of the week. It is unclear whether Trump himself will speak when the defense presents its arguments.

___

People reported from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-new-jersey-president-trial-gag-order-59a8073e5a22f7a1e13f1461e9998419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos