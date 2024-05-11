Judge Merchan deals a major legal setback to Donald Trump





Judge in Donald Trump's secret trial denied former president's request for documents showing whether adult film star Stormy Daniels committed 'extortion' or 'robbery' and whether Trump was a 'blackmail victim' .

Trump's lawyers were seeking a large volume of documents from prosecutors, in what Judge Juan Merchan described as an “improper fishing expedition.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former president in U.S. history to face trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has repeatedly said that this case and other criminal and civil challenges against him were politically motivated.

Stormy Daniels on January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The judge in Donald Trump's secret trial has rejected a defense request for more documents on Daniels. Stormy Daniels on January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The judge in Donald Trump's secret trial has rejected a defense request for more documents on Daniels. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The prosecution seeks to prove that before the 2016 presidential election, Trump paid, or considered paying, two women – adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal – not to reveal his alleged liaisons with them. He denies having had relationships with either woman.

Daniels finished her testimony Thursday after a sometimes heated cross-examination with Trump lawyer Susan Necheles.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's attorney as well as Daniels' attorney, Chuck Brewster.

In a written ruling Friday, Merchan denied the request for an internal memo on Daniels and said the documents pertained solely to “legal analysis related to the criminal investigation” and were “privileged work product.”

There is no indication that Daniels was involved in any theft or extortion.

Trump's lawyers had hoped to subpoena documents from prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who resigned from the case two years ago.

They also sought statements from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf.

In particular, Trump's team wanted any documentation proving that Cohen had “prejudice or animosity toward President Trump.”

Donald Trump in New York on February 15, 2024. Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump's attempts to obtain more charging documents in the secret trial. Donald Trump in New York on February 15, 2024. Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump's attempts to obtain more charging documents in the secret trial. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Mercan rejected this proposal, calling it “far too broad and an inappropriate fishing expedition toward general discovery.”

Mercan wrote that there was “no reasonable probability” that the request for documents about Cohen “would reveal information relevant and material to the proceeding.”

Trump's team also wanted internal emails and other discussions with the prosecutor about how to handle Trump's previous investigative requests.

“This appears to be an attempt to get DANY [District Attorney of New York] internal communications about their discovery obligations,” Merchan wrote.

The judge said this was a request “for information on matters which are not relevant and material to the facts in question”.

He noted that “courts have denied a motion to quash when the subpoena required the production of specific documents relevant and material to the proceeding.”

Mercan wrote that he rejected the subpoena request “in its entirety.”

