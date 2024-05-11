Daily Mail front page, New Dawn for Britain, resurfaces on Europe Day

New dawn? More like a fluorescent tube flickering in the bogs of a Wetherspoons somewhere.

May 9 marked Europe Day, celebrated each year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. This date celebrates the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950. Schuman presented a proposal for a new type of political cooperation in Europe, which would help prevent war between nations European. The idea formulated by Schuman is considered the beginning of the European Union.

Events and activities took place across Europe to celebrate this historic day. A Europe Day hashtag has become trending online, with British pro-Europeans sharing their solidarity with Europe. In Ireland, the European Commission broadcast a special concert of European composers on the national classical music and arts station.

In London, the European Parliament Liaison Office, in partnership with the European Union Delegation to the United Kingdom, EU National Institutes of Culture and civil society organizations, organized a day of Europe, with quizzes, games and European specialties. In light of the upcoming European elections from June 6 to 9, European values ​​such as peace and democracy will be at the center of the event, said the organizers.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan job a birthday message. Europe Day marks the anniversary of the start of European integration and cooperation for peace and unity. London's diversity is our greatest strength, and these values ​​of positive inclusion will always be at the heart of our capital's identity, the recently re-elected Mayor of London has written.

Amid the celebrations, an image of the now iconic (for all the wrong reasons) Daily Mails front page from January 31, 2020, circulated online.

A New Dawn for Britain was the title of the special Brexit Day issue, supported by the image of the Union Jack flag and the Cliffs of Dover.

The Brexit Day Special was excited by Boris Johnson's address to the nation, when he insisted that Brexit was not an end but a beginning, and promised to transform neglected parts of the country.

The special issue quotes many Brexit supporters, including hardline Eurosceptic Peter Bone. The then Conservative MP, who was later suspended from the Commons for bullying and sexual misconduct, had called for the introduction of a public holiday called UK Day so that “people have a day off and say Thank God for this Brexit vote.”

The effects of the UK's official departure from the EU on 31 January 2020 have been far-reaching, impacting the economy, businesses and citizens on both sides of the Channel.

End of April, industry experts have warned that new post-Brexit controls will add billions of pounds to the cost of trading with the EU and thus increase costs for consumers.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has been very clear in its Brexit analysis that it expects long-term productivity to decline by 4 percent and imports and exports by 15 percent.

Meanwhile a mega survey published on the occasion of Europe Day, showed that half of voters want the UK to have closer relations with the EU, while less than 15% favor greater distance. Pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain says improving ties with Europe is essential for the government.

Even Nigel Farage, the architect of the Brexit vote, admitted that Brexit has failed.

On Europe Day, many took to social media to point out the irony of the Daily Mail's adulation of Britain's official departure from the EU.

A typical daily failure, this was a disaster as most sane people predicted, one reader commented.

Wow. I never expected the Daily Fail to publish a bunch of utter tripe.

“I mean, just because it's so unreliable that even Wikipedia won't use it as a citation source, I'm sure it's just leftists complaining about it and that has nothing to do with it. with being completely opposite to the reality they print, posted another.

