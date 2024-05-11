Donald Trump shuts down rumors about Nikki Haley's vice president





Combination showing Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (left) and former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigning in New Hampshire on January 23, 2024 .

Reuters

Donald Trump made it clear Saturday that former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is not on his list of vice presidential candidates, calming rumors that his campaign was considering her as an option.

“Nikki Haley is not being considered for VP, but I wish her luck!” ” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee wrote in a Truth Social article, signing the post “DJT.”

The comment came several hours after Axios reported that Haley was participating in the conversation with the Trump campaign's vice president, citing two anonymous sources. Several media outlets subsequently echoed these rumors.

The political calculation behind the Trump-Haley ticket is obvious.

Haley's rich donor base could help Trump solve his fundraising problems, which are compounded by legal costs related to several pending lawsuits.

Additionally, Haley, who has yet to endorse the former president, could help win over Republican voters skeptical of Trump, whom President Joe Biden's campaign has been fighting for since Haley dropped out of the race.

Haley suspended her presidential campaign in March but continues to rack up votes, including in Thursday's Indiana primary, where she won nearly 22% of the vote.

Despite the apparent political advantages, the bitter fight between Trump and Haley in the Republican primary ruled out her chances as vice president.

“She’s not presidential wood,” Trump said of Haley at a rally in New Hampshire in January. “Now when I say that, it probably means she won’t be chosen as vice president.”

For her part, Haley repeatedly said she was not interested in the vice presidential seat while she was still on the campaign trail.

Trump's veepstakes have attracted more attention in recent weeks, including from major donors seeking to push their own endorsements.

Some names on the list include House Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl. and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also appeared to be a favorite of the vice president, although her chances appear to have weakened due to backlash over her new memoir, which contains anecdotes about how she shot and killed several of his family's farm animals and an unverified story about his encounter. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“I really liked him,” Trump said in an interview Tuesday with Spectrum 1 News Wisconsin. “I don't want to comment on anyone on the list. But she's had a rough few days. I'll say that.”

While all the vice presidential candidates support Trump's campaign, the former president is holding off on making a final appeal to his running mate.

