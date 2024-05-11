Ahok reveals Jokowi once asked him to discuss MRT with Budiono, here is the result







Jakarta – Basuki Tjahaja Purnama shared his experience when he was still Deputy Governor (Deputy Governor) of DKI Jakarta, accompanying Joko Widodo, who was then Governor. He relayed this story via an upload from his personal YouTube channel Call Me BTP. On this occasion, he said that Jokowi asked him to meet with Vice President Budiono to discuss the Jakarta MRT construction projects. At that time, Basuki was present to represent Jokowi, especially regarding decision-making. “When we built the MRT, I still remember the then Vice President Mr. Budiono. I was then Deputy Governor (of Jakarta) when I was asked in a meeting to decide “Because the Jakarta regional government was asked to bear (part of the costs) this way,” the man commonly known as Ahok was quoted as saying on his personal YouTube channel. Call Me BTP, Saturday (11/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I still remember Mr. Budiono's question, whether or not the deputy governor has the authority to come to this meeting to decide. I said I have the authority, the governor (Jokowi) told me given the power to decide anything in this meeting,” Ahok further explained. Ahok said that during the meeting, Budiono also asked him if the construction of the Jakarta MRT was expanded, who should bear the costs of the construction project. He confidently said that the Jakarta regional government would be the one to handle it. Because he believed that the MRT project would yield positive results, even though at the time many predicted that public transport would not sell. However, it eventually turned out that the MRT has now become one of the transportation modes of choice for Jakarta residents. “Then he was asked, if it was expanded, who would be responsible for it? I said Jakarta would only be responsible for the APBD. How is this possible? As long as we save, as long as the calculations are “We can allow me to do that,” Ahok explained. Even today, the process of development of this mode of transport continues towards the north. Apart from this, there are also plans to build an east-west section, which he says is more important and urgent. “The fact is that we have to build (a mode of transportation) based on railways. So this is where I encourage the compensation of the area coefficients of buildings like the Semanggi building. So anyone can raise their building, but it must contribute to the construction of the LRT,” he explained. “So the LRT-MRT network can be built using a proprietary system. Well, the term is TOD (Transit Oriented Development),” Ahok further said. In this way, the Jakarta Regional Government can build various types of projects, including rail public transportation and other strategic projects, using funds from the private sector, with the assistance of APBD and APBN. “We can pay fees from the private sector, from the APBD, from the APBN. We collect taxes, how come we collect too much taxes from Jakarta residents. We should return them to Jakarta residents,” he continued. (hns/hns)

