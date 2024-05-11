“I was trying to protect myself from this ugliness…”





After his divorce from Avantika Malik, Imran Khan is now in a relationship with actress Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011, but they started living separately after eight years in 2019 and finally divorced a few years ago. The actor, who made his memorable debut with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, is now in a relationship with actress Lekha Washington.

Imran kept his relationship with Lekha a secret and had never discussed it openly. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan's nephew shared his reasoning and also explained how Lekha supported him while he worked on himself after being in depression for a few years.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Imran said, “I consciously tried to protect that part (the relationship with Lekha) because of the complications of my divorce and the end of my marriage, which is always something something that attracts everyone, it is a very controversial topic, which then leads to wild speculations. I was trying to protect myself from that ugliness and then starting a new relationship, I really tried to protect that part of my life and my relationship. public examination.”

“Lekha has been an extremely positive and healthy influence in my life as a person. She is caring, supportive and loving in the extreme. She has been very helpful to me. As I battled depression and rebuilding myself , the kind of support and the support I received from her, I don't know if I could have done this journey without her,” added the Delhi Belly actor.

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 romantic drama Katti Batti and hinted at his return last year. According to reports, he will next be seen in the comedy titled Happy Patel, which will be supported by Aamir Khan and directed by Vir Das. The film has not yet been officially announced.

