2024 Elections: Trump launches personal attacks against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Donald Trump is known for launching constant and often personal attacks against primary rivals such as Joe Biden. Lately, he has increasingly taken the same approach against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Among the recent attacks, Trump posted a roughly four-minute video online last week in which he called Kennedy a fake, a Democratic plant and a radical left-wing liberal who was put in place to help the Democratic president. Trump denounced the Kennedy family as a bunch of crazy people.

He's not a Republican, so don't think you're going to vote for him and feel good, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee told his supporters in the Truth Social post.

Directing such fierce attacks on Kennedy could mean Trump and his campaign are worried about independents running in what is expected to be a close election in November, with a third-party hopeful siphoning off even a small amount of support could sink one of the main candidates.

Six months after an Election Day in which many Americans expressed dissatisfaction with a rematch between Trump and Biden, Kennedy offered himself as an alternative. Some of the issues Kennedy focuses on—unwavering support for Israel and criticism of COVID-19 lockdowns—could appeal more to conservative voters than Democrats.

At this point, polls show that far more Republicans than Democrats have a favorable opinion of Kennedy, even though many Americans don't know who he is. A February Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that about half of Republicans, 53 percent, had a favorable opinion of him, compared with 30 percent of Democrats. About a quarter of respondents in each case said they didn't know enough about Kennedy to be able to say.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Kennedy's campaign argues that he threatens both Trump and Biden, who enjoys the support of several members of Kennedy's own family and has called those endorsements an incredible honor. The president largely ignored Kennedy, who had previously challenged him for the Democratic nomination before launching an independent bid.

Kennedy also went after Trump, challenging him to a debate when the two men speak on separate days at the Libertarian Party convention later this month. Kennedy says Trump supporters are wavering in their support.

But Kennedy faces daunting challenges.

As an independent candidate, his name does not automatically appear on the ballot. He had to work to ensure ballot access in all 50 states, a process that Kennedy said would be completed by this summer. According to his campaign, he met that threshold in five states, California, Delaware, Michigan, Oklahoma and Utah, with enough signatures collected for eight more. Authorities have not verified these figures in some states.

Kennedy argued that his fairly good showings in a few national polls give him reason to consider himself competitive, even though horse racing polls are generally unreliable this far removed from an election. This is not a new trend for third-party candidates in presidential elections. During the 2016 campaign, early national polls showed support for Libertarian Gary Johnson in the single or double digits; he ultimately only received about 3% of the popular vote.

Supporters flocking to Kennedy events, including a recent comedy performance in a Detroit suburb, describe themselves as coming from across the political spectrum, from those who traditionally support third-party presidential efforts to disaffected Democratic and Republican voters. This includes those who previously supported Biden and Trump, but are either jaded or unenthusiastic about them now.

Ben Carter, a registered nurse from White Lake, Michigan, said he supported Trump in 2016 but couldn't do it again, opting for Biden four years later. This year, Carter said he admired Kennedy's willingness to tackle difficult topics, seeing the independent candidate as willing to express unpopular views but doing so in a more palatable way than Trump.

I just don't hear Kennedy coming out and lying about things. Trump, he just stands in front of the camera and blatantly lies about things that we know are true, Carter said. He has his opinions that you may not agree with, but I haven't seen him stand up in front of a crowd and just lie to people.

Trump supporters admit they are curious about Kennedy's candidacy, even as they remain fiercely loyal to Trump.

He's super interesting, said Kim Hanson, a financial consultant from Hartford, Wis., on the sidelines of Trump's recent rally in Waukesha, Wis. I love hearing from him.

But Hanson, a Trump supporter, said she worries that the unprecedented appeal of voting for Kennedy could hurt Trump's support.

“I'm concerned that people are voting for people who they think aren't going to be able to get in, and they're not voting for Trump,” she said.

There are some areas in which Kennedy and Trump seem aligned.

Like Trump, Kennedy has been a fierce defender of Israel in its war against Hamas. In April, he suggested that the prosecution of the rioters who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, could be politically motivated, aligning in part with the false image promoted by Trump and his allies.

Kennedy offered some criticism of Trump, saying the attack on the Capitol happened with Trump's encouragement and against the backdrop of his delusion that the election was stolen from him. But Kennedy also said that as president, he would appoint a special counsel to examine whether Trump allies were being unfairly singled out for prosecution.

Kennedy also blamed Trump for economic damage to the middle class. Kennedy called pandemic-era lockdowns the worst thing he's done to this country, while acknowledging in that same speech that Trump is blamed for many things he didn't do.

Like Trump, Kennedy, a lifelong Catholic who describes himself as pro-choice, has taken conflicting positions on abortion. He supported, then withdrew, the idea of ​​a 15-week federal ban on abortion, but disagrees with Trump that the issue should be left to state governments.

Bernard Tamas, a professor at Valdosta State University who studies third-party presidential campaigns, pointed out that Kennedy's political positions, such as his vaccine skepticism and his adamant support for Israel in the war against Hamas, are more likely to appeal to conservative voters, which appears to be the case. threat to Trump at this point.

It's entirely possible that RFK will harm Trump (than Biden) more, especially since there is unlikely to be another moderate independent candidate for the never-Trumpers to vote for, Tamas said.

Tamas said even single-digit support for Kennedy could affect the outcome of the general election.

Losing even a small percentage of votes to candidates like RFK Jr. could easily swing the election from one major party candidate to the other, Tamas said.

Brian Schimming, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said he expects Kennedy to withdraw support from both Trump and Biden, perhaps from Trump earlier in the campaign but more from Biden later. He said Republicans were more enthusiastic about the former president than Democrats were about the outgoing president.

But what does a casual voter do, or a voter who consciously tells himself that he is not sufficiently convinced by one or the other of these candidates? said Schimming, a veteran Wisconsin Republican. Ultimately, they take votes away from the weaker candidate because he is dissatisfied, which in my opinion is Biden.

Desiree Sherdin, a small business owner from Germantown, Wis., said at Trump's rally in her state that Kennedy's views tend to run to the left of his preference, even though she agrees with his skepticism about vaccines. She said she stood by Trump and imagined many others would too.

People who are loyal to Trump are fiercely loyal, she said.

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, Linley Sanders in Washington and Scott Bauer in Waukesha, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/robert-kennedy-jr-trump-independent-third-party-7512ce6c2537453ea400f6dfaae87282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos