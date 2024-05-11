Imran Khan opens up about raising daughter Imara without the help of a nanny after his divorce from Avantika Malik





Imran Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Happy Patel, which is reportedly a laugh riot. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor was on sabbatical for 10 long years, after the failure of his last release Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut, he somehow disappeared from the industry, and even s He also went through many ups and downs in his personal life. Also read – Happy Patel: Aamir Khan confirms his presence in his nephew’s film but here is a BIG twist

Imran is now legally divorced from his wife Avantika Malik and they both live happily separately. Imran and Avantika are blessed with a 10-year-old daughter Imara and they are co-parenting after their divorce. In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, Imran spoke candidly about his life revealing how he and Avantika were divided and happily co-parenting their daughter Imara. Also Read – After Imran Khan, Sooraj Pancholi ready for a comeback to cinema? Reveals project details

Imran Khan reveals that Imara stays with him from Thursday to Sunday and he takes her to school and does everything possible for his daughter without any domestic help. “My daughter is about to turn 10. We have joint custody.” Imran added, “I do everything for Imara without a nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I pick her up. The limited amount of cooking I can do, I do for her. I put her read.” Imran added that he does it very consciously, “rather than going off and trying to act in films while I'm depressed.”

Imran Khan has come out of his divorce from ex-wife Avantika and is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

