ESDM official responds to criticism of nickel downstream





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – There has been recent criticism of the nickel gobbling process, which is seen as benefiting China more. In response, Irwandy Arif, Special Staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) for Accelerating Mineral Resource Governance, said that Indonesia is a non-aligned country for smelter investments nickel. “So we are ready to accept cooperation with any country,” he said. Tempo on May 10, 2024. Irwandy confirmed that nickel smelter owners in Indonesia are indeed dominated by Chinese companies. “Chinese companies effectively own the majority of nickel smelters in Indonesia,” he said. According to Irwandy, China is aggressively offering its foundry technology. The proposed technology includes the Rotary Electric Furnace (RKEF), which transforms nickel ore into nickel pig iron (NPI) for iron and steel production. There is also high pressure acid leaching (HPAL) technology to purify nickel limonite for electric battery products. Besides technology, Chinese investors also offer financing deals. According to him, other countries must be ready to compete with Indonesia. Fahmy Radhi, an energy economic observer from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), said Indonesia's downstream nickel value added has been mainly directed to China. “Since the ban on raw material exports and downstream, more investors have entered the foundry industry, but most of them are from China, so the value added benefits that country,” he said on May 10, 2024. Furthermore, he asserted that the downstream development of nickel has not yielded optimal results as exports are limited to NPI and ferronickel as the downstream electric battery industry has not yet been established. . He said the policy of swallowing nickel and other mineral products is correct, but there is still no clear roadmap outlining the industry from upstream to downstream. When the swallowing program surfaced, he hoped that miners could set up smelters independently or through consortiums. Faisal Basri, an economic observer from the University of Indonesia, expressed similar sentiments. According to him, China is the main beneficiary of the nickel downstream sector. He said most nickel refining plants collaborate with this country. “Ninety percent of the added value goes to China, economically we lose,” Faisal said at an event in Central Jakarta on May 4, 2024. He stressed that the government must conduct economic analyzes related to the nickel trade in Indonesia, because the environmental damage caused by mining activities is also not taken into account in the economic calculation. “It should be considered a loss, but until now it has never been calculated,” he said. ILONE ESTHER Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

