Britain needs a mentality change

Anti-EU and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in central London. (AFP archive photo)

When much of England went to the polls last week to vote in local elections, it was widely assumed that the Conservatives would be beaten and indeed they did. They lost more than 470 councilors, control of 10 councils and also failed to hold the parliamentary seat of Blackpool South, where the party lost a by-election to Labor and was almost beaten in the third place by Reform UK, Nigel's successor. Farages Brexit Party.

With such victories, it would be reasonable to assume that the current Labor opposition is heading for a landslide victory. But it appears Labor leader Keir Starmer still has a long way to go if he is to secure a clear victory. Some polls say that, even with last week's victories, a massive landslide victory is probably not on the cards.

There is no doubt that the Conservatives are on the verge of defeat in the next general election. But Labor still faces a situation where it will potentially have to form alliances in a hung parliament if it wants to form a government.

The problem is that the current British political system is not designed for this. Many believe that the UK's first-past-the-post system (a simple majority decides who wins) creates a strong government. But the last three decades have shown that force is not the best way to describe Britain's seat of power. For example, Boris Johnson won a large majority in the 2019 election and only managed to last three years.

The British electoral system is designed to create a single-party majority government and, as such, only serves those who vote for the winning party. Every election in the UK is run on a one-party basis and, although we are right, they are wrong. The problem is that the British electoral system is over 200 years old.

Every aspect of British politics is designed for confrontation, even the House of Commons, where the government and opposition sit opposite each other, ensures that they are prepared to bicker rather than to discuss.

The last three decades have shown that strong is not the best way to describe Britain's seat of power. Pierre Harrison

On the ground, lines are drawn indicating the maximum distance the legislators can advance toward each other before their swords touch. Yes, you read that right, the line is the closest point two legislators can stand before their swords touch the official term, which is two swords and an inch apart. Of course MPs don't carry swords into the House, it would make headlines if they even attempted to enter Parliament carrying a sword.

While the British people have traditionally voted for their party and leader in the past, it is now clear that the electorate is more likely to vote locally for the MP of their choice. And it is more likely that it will return a hung Parliament, which was last seen in 2017, when Theresa May and the Conservatives formed an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party.

The days of landslides and lasting governments are a distant memory, last experienced with Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher before him.

It is with this in mind that the British democratic system must be seriously rethought; not only how the government is elected, but everything connected with it, including the very seat of power.

If the British Parliament is to serve as a modern democracy serving not only its people, but the world at large, then it must be more collaborative. After all, it's hard to imagine how Britain can hope to be taken seriously internationally when its own population constantly describes it as broken.

British journalist Nick Cohen wrote in March of this once-great nation: It's a bleak picture. The United Kingdom, the first country in the world to undergo an industrial revolution, is now experiencing its worst economic decline since the industrial revolution 250 years ago.

If the British cannot hold themselves in high esteem, how can they expect the world to take them seriously? Pierre Harrison

In short, if the British cannot hold themselves in high esteem, how can they expect the world to take them seriously?

When the next general election is called, each party will publish an election manifesto, a book of commitments and policies that purports to outline what it stands for. The problem is that there is no obligation for a party to honor these commitments, or to be able to do so. The only people with access to all the information necessary to make honest and informed decisions are members of government.

Once elected, parties often back away from key commitments, claiming that an initial plan is not possible because the previous government did not provide the correct information.

On polling day, voters will be allowed a single vote for the candidate they most want to represent their constituency in Parliament. The MP is the person who received the greatest number of votes, but not necessarily the overall majority, in a given constituency. And the party with the most deputies will form a government if it has a minimum of 326 seats or, if it has fewer, will be forced to find itself in a situation where the large parties will enter into negotiations with the smaller ones. .

Then they will sit in the old Commons Chamber, one side facing the other, and debate, although to many it seems more like a cacophony of zoo animals at feeding time than one of the most powerful governments in the world.

Britain must stop resisting change. The British public must move beyond notions of superiority and embrace collaborative discussions.

The election should represent everyone rather than a few, perhaps through a system of regional assemblies with representatives sitting in Parliament.

If people were voting expecting hung parliaments, then it is possible, in my view, that they would start voting for the people they believe to be the best collaborators, rather than for personalities and those who exercise the power.

The government should return to fixed-term politics abolished by Johnson so that the public votes when necessary, not when the prime minister thinks it is tactically best to give him the biggest gains.

And the building in which lawmakers sit should create a positive, constructive debate mindset, with lawmakers facing the front of the chamber and the president facing the court.

Britain needs to move away from a situation where only a small number of people are represented and where a few do not make life-changing decisions for the many (like war) without collaborative thinking.

If the country is to move forward, it must stop arguing, although in defense of democracy I write this knowing that I can be critical without fear of reprisal or intimidation.

Peter Harrison is an editor at Arab News in the Dubai office. He has been covering the Middle East for over a decade. X: @PhotoPJHarrison

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.