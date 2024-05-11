Narendra Modi will even continue to be Prime Minister.





Hyderabad, May 11: Asserting that Narendra Modi will continue to be Prime Minister during the NDA's third term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought to clarify that the BJP Constitution does not provide for any rule that a leader who reaches the age of 75 should not hold this position. “Modiji will not only complete this term but will continue to lead the country in the future. There is no confusion within the BJP. They want to create confusion,” he said when asked to comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement in which he said PM Modi should retire after turned 75 on September 17. “I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and the entire INDI alliance, you don't need to rejoice over the fact that Modiji is celebrating his 75th birthday. This is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution,” a- he declared at a press conference here. Amit Shah slammed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his remarks that no one knows whether surgical strikes took place or not. “Their greed for the minority vote bank has increased so much that they are criticizing surgical strikes,” he said. Stating that the surgical strike was a key event in Indian military history, he claimed that India had become the third country in the world after the United States and Israel to be able to enter enemy territory to retaliate against those who spoiled its borders or armed. forces. “The whole country is proud of the surgical strikes. Revanth Reddy will not say it publicly, but if you meet him personally, he may say it,” remarked Shah. He also slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for saying that India should not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. “I strongly condemn this approach. The BJP believes that India will never give up its right over PoK as it is an integral part of India,” he said. On Revanth Reddy's allegation that Tesla wanted to invest in Telangana but was pressured not to invest in the state, he said no one would invest in Telangana due to the corruption environment. “The way he is running the government in Telangana, I think no one will invest. No one will invest in Telangana because of the environment of widespread corruption in the state,” he remarked. Amit Shah also said that if Revanth Reddy had any problem, he could have met the Prime Minister and sought his help. To another question, he said the Supreme Court had only granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail for the election campaign. He prayed before the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree. He filed a bail application which was was also rejected. The court “He only gave interim bail until June 1 and on June 2 he has to surrender before the agencies. If Arvind Kejriwal considers this an innocent act, then his understanding of the law is weak,” he said.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

