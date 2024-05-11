Trump spends most days out of court without public campaign events





Washington CNN —

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his criminal trial in Manhattan prevented him from campaigning in key states.

I should be in Pennsylvania, Florida, many other states, North Carolina and Georgia right now – campaigning, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, told reporters outside the courtroom on the second day of the trial in April. He made similar comments in the courthouse hallway in the following days, saying that without the lawsuit he baselessly blamed on President Joe Biden, he was supposed to be in Ohio, New Hampshire and Carolina from South.

It's certainly possible that Trump would have campaigned in all of these states if there hadn't been a trial. But a review of his activities during the first four weeks of the trial shows that he made few campaign trips and held few public campaign events on court days off. Instead, he spent most of his 12 days out of court, out of sight of voters, at his properties in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

And he didn't use any of those 12 court-free days to travel to Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio or New Hampshire, states where he claimed the trial prevented him from attending. give back. (He is scheduled to travel to Ohio for a fundraiser on May 15.)

No public events most days free

Trump's trial is not taking place on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and the judge also scheduled a Monday off at the end of April. As of this Saturday, May 11, that left Trump with 12 days without a court to do what he wanted, compared to 15 days when he was summoned to court, in the 27 days beginning with the opening of the selection jurors on April 15.

Trump held no public events for seven of the 12 days without a court. And there were no public events for eight of the 12 days, if you don't count his one-minute appearance on camera before a private meeting with the Polish president at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump has visited a few swing states since the trial began

Trump made some campaign trips during the trial.

He held campaign rallies in the swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan on a courtless Wednesday in May, and he booked an April weekend rally in the swing state of North Carolina, which was canceled at the last minute due to extreme weather conditions. He is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday afternoon in New Jersey, which has been a Democratic stronghold in presidential elections for three decades, and he participated in a Formula One race in Miami in May.

Trump also made campaign-style appearances in Democratic-dominated New York City before or after three court appearances. And he transformed the hallway outside the Manhattan courtroom into a de facto campaign venue, regularly speaking to media cameras before and after sitting in court.

But he let the majority of the 12 days off pass without holding public campaign events. Instead, he spent some of his time playing golf at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, attending a Republican National Committee fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida, to attend a dinner at Mar-a-Lago for people who purchased many of his NFTs. digital trading cards, make phone calls and hold meetings.

His full itinerary on public holidays is not known. Here is a list showing how he allegedly spent his time from the opening day of the trial, April 15, until May 11.

April 15: Court

April 16: Court (later appeared at New York bodega)

April 17: Off-field day. No public events, but he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower and appeared on camera for less than a minute.

April 18: Court

April 19: Court

April 20: Off-field day. I attended a fundraiser in North Carolina and had planned to speak at a rally in North Carolina that was canceled due to weather.

April 21: Off-field day. No public events

April 22: Court

April 23: Court

April 24: Off-field day. No public events; played golf in Bedminster

April 25: Court (preliminary appearance at New York City construction site)

April 26: Court

April 27: Off-field day. No public events

April 28: Off-field day. No public events

April 29: Off-field day. No public events

April 30: Court

May 1: Off-field day. Spoke at campaign rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan

May 2: Court (later appeared at New York Fire Station)

May 3: Court

May 4: Off-field day. No public events; attended the Republican National Committee fundraising luncheon at Mar-a-Lago

May 5: Off-field day. Appeared at the Formula 1 race in Miami

May 6: Court

May 7: Court

May 8: Off-field day. No public events; attended a dinner with NFT buyers at Mar-a-Lago

May 9: Court

May 10: Court

May 11: Off-field day. Plans to hold campaign rally in New Jersey

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/11/politics/trump-schedule-court-campaign/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos