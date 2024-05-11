CCP aims to divide EU: report on Xi's visit





By Wu Che-yu and Jake Chung / Reporter, with the editor

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is attempting to sow division among EU states and deteriorate EU-US relations, with the additional aim of preventing EU support for Taiwan, according to a National Security Office report. The report mentions the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping () to Europe from Sunday to Friday. It was handed over to the Legislative Yuan's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Commission ahead of a meeting tomorrow where the bureau and the Foreign Ministry are expected to present it and answer questions about it. The office's report said Xi was taking advantage of French President Emanuel Macron's statement last year that Europe must resist pressure to become a vassal of the United States, as well as Germany's emphasis on its commercial advantages with China. Photo: Reuters China hopes that friendly overtures to France will help stabilize Sino-European relations and bring the EU to its side against the United States, the report said. Xi is building better relations with the heads of state of Serbia and Hungary, hoping that other countries in Europe will also join his Belt and Road Initiative and support China, it says. This would contribute to efforts that would affect EU solidarity on China policy and create divisions within the EU, he claims. The report quoted Xi as saying that China intends to build a community with a shared future with Serbia. By befriending Hungary, known for its disagreement with the policies of the EU, NATO and other Central European states, China has shown that it seeks to encourage anti- American in Central and Eastern European countries, the report said. Xi's visit would not affect the EU's risk reduction policies as a whole, but some EU members could change their national risk reduction policies, the report said. A number of EU countries are holding elections this year, while the European Parliament holds elections early next month and the United Kingdom, Belgium and Lithuania hold parliamentary elections. Beijing could use this to hinder European countries' parliamentary diplomacy with Taiwan, the report said. Although Xi's visit would not affect EU-Taiwan relations in general, China's overtures toward Serbia, Hungary and other pro-China countries could be a step toward fostering a larger coalition of nations of one China, he said.

