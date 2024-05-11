Communications Director highlights importance of direct dialogue between Trkiye and Greece





Director of Presidential Communications Fahrettin Altun stressed the importance of direct dialogue between Turkey and Greece to resolve problems in their relations, rather than involving third parties. Speaking at the Turkish-Greek Media Academy Forum in Istanbul, Altun highlighted the importance of the event in strengthening bilateral relations based on good neighborliness and dialogue. Altun highlighted the geographical proximity between Turkey and Greece, emphasizing that despite the challenges in the region, the two countries share historical, cultural and social ties. He stressed that recent crises, such as the earthquakes in Turkey and the forest fires in Greece, have demonstrated the solidarity and friendship between the two countries. Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Athens in December 2023, Altun highlighted the importance of establishing exemplary cooperation between Turkey and Greece for bilateral, regional and global benefits. He stressed the need for regional stability amid global uncertainties, emphasizing the role of strong and stable regional players like Turkey and Greece. Altun highlighted the potential for economic cooperation between Turkey and Greece, particularly in sectors such as tourism and trade, where both countries have significant advantages. He highlighted the recent agreement to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion and stressed the importance of removing trade barriers, such as quotas and transit regimes, to strengthen economic cooperation. Regarding media and communication, Altun stressed the importance of disseminating accurate information to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two countries. He stressed the need to combat misinformation and highlighted the role of media partnerships in promoting cultural exchange and tourism. Turkish-Greek Media Academy Forum Launched in 2021 Altun expressed satisfaction with the positive agenda initiated between Turkey and Greece since 2021, which led to an increase in bilateral visits, cooperation agreements and joint initiatives such as the Turkish-Greek Forum of the Academy of media. He stressed the importance of institutionalizing such initiatives to support constructive dialogue and cooperation between the two countries. In conclusion, Altun reiterated Turkey's commitment to strengthening and diversifying bilateral relations with Greece through sincere dialogue and mutual respect. He stressed the importance of upholding truth, justice and fairness in bilateral relations in order to foster lasting friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Source: Writing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/politics/22986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos