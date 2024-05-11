Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation for public debate with PM Modi amid Lok Sabha polls: 'The ball is now in…' court

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accepted the invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it would be a positive move for major parties to present their vision for the country from a single platform. unique form for a healthy democracy.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the sitting MP from Wayanad (Kerala) posted in Hindi that the Congress welcomes the initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to participate in this dialogue. »

Earlier, Rtd. Justice Madan B. Lokur, Rtd. Justices Ajit P. Shah and N. Ram had argued for a neutral debate on the issues raised by the two leaders during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

In a letter addressed to the above three persons, the senior Congress leader said: I have discussed your invitation with Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and allow them to make an informed choice. “

As the major parties contesting elections, the public deserves to hear directly from their leaders. Accordingly, I or the Congress president would be happy to participate in such a debate,” the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi further requested, “Please let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, after which we can discuss the details and format of the debate.” »

Reacting to the issue, Congress leader and AICC Media and Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera said, “Shri Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation for a public debate with Shri Narendra Modi. And the ball is now in Shri Narendra Modi’s court. »

Meanwhile, noted Supreme Court lawyer and PIL activist Prashant Bhushan said, “Thus, Rahul immediately accepted the invitation of Justices Lokur, Shah and N Ram for a neutral debate on the issues raised by them during the election campaign. But he says Modi will do it. never accept. Why is he afraid of being exposed?

Published: May 11, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

