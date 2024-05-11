The story of Ahok received by Jokowi to meet Budiono, here is the result







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (BTP) or better known as Ahok was listed as Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta when he teamed up with Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the 2012-2014 period. Ahok recounted how during his tenure, Jokowi asked him to meet with Vice President Budiono to discuss the construction of the MRT, including decision-making. “Back when we were building the MRT, I still remember Mr. Vice President, Mr. Budiono at that time. I was at the time as Deputy Governor when he was asked during of a meeting to decide on the investment for the MRT Because the Jakarta regional government was told to support this, yes I still remember the question from Mr. Budiono, the deputy governor's brother: “I have the power or not to come to this meeting to decide. I said I have the power. The governor (Jokowi) gave me the power to decide anything at this meeting.” , said BTP on YouTube Call Me BTP, quoted on Saturday (11/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Then he was asked, if it was expanded, who would be responsible for it? I said Jakarta would only be responsible for the APBD. How is this possible? As long as we save, as long as the calculations are good ones. I can afford it,” he continued. He revealed that some predicted the MRT would not sell. However, BTP decided that it needed to be implemented and currently the construction process continues northwards. Apart from this, there are also plans to construct an east-west section. “The fact is that we have to build on the basis of the railway tracks. So this is where I encourage the compensation of building area coefficients like the Semanggi building. So anyone can raise their building but they have to contribute to the construction of the LRT So the LRT -MRT network can actually be built using a system with ownership, BTP said. “We can pay fees from the private sector, from the APBD, from the APBN. We collect taxes, how come we collect too much taxes from Jakarta residents. We should return them to Jakarta residents,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article It turns out that this is the reason why Ahok resigned from the Pertamina switching committee. (fabulous/fabulous)



