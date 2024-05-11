China's consumer inflation rises, sign of slow economic recovery





Stay informed with free updates Simply register at Chinese economy myFT Digest – delivered straight to your inbox.

China's consumer price inflation rose slightly in April while factory prices continued to fall, pointing to a difficult recovery in the world's second-largest economy as Beijing struggles with slowing consumer demand and global trade tensions. The national consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in April, official statistics showed on Saturday, following a 0.1 percent rise in March, with price rises in areas including as energy, education and tourism offset lower food costs. China's economy had been plagued by flat or falling consumer prices for almost a year, with the country's 1.4 billion consumers largely choosing to save rather than spend in the wake of the Covid pandemic -19. But a third straight month of consumer inflation in April suggests some stabilization of domestic demand despite a years-long crisis in the important housing market. The inflation, higher than the 0.2% forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, came as President Xi Jinping is banking on a recovery in manufacturing, particularly in high-tech industries, to boost economic growth and offset the slowdown in the real estate sector. The strategy has fueled growing fears among Western leaders that cheap Chinese imports will flood their markets, especially as falling prices in the country's manufacturing sector make Chinese goods cheaper. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Saturday showed that prices in China's industrial sector remained in negative territory in April. The producer price index fell 2.5 percent year-on-year last month, following declines of 2.8 percent in March and 2.7 percent in February. Analysts say prices in the all-important manufacturing sector could be a better barometer of the true health of the economy. Chinese manufacturers have volume but no price, said Chen Long of Plenum, a Beijing-based research firm. Real GDP growth looks pretty decent, but if you look at nominal GDP growth and corporate profits, they produce a lot, but don't make a lot of money because prices are falling, he added . Profits of Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges fell 5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, excluding the financial sector, it noted. Recommended Data released Thursday showed the dollar value of China's exports rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, but analysts said export growth in volume terms was closer to 10 percent or more in recent months. This trend is sparking new tensions with China's main trading partners, including the EU and the United States. French leader Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Xi earlier this week during a visit to the continent that the EU must protect itself from cheap Chinese imports. In the United States, the Biden administration plans to increase tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other green energy imports next week. In response, Xi ignored the concerns of Western leaders. He told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month that Chinese exports were helping to ease global inflation, and told European leaders this week that China did not have an overcapacity problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9aef53ce-a332-4e0c-8749-439611ac7e5a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos