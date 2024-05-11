Pakistan's moment of truth: An analysis of Imran Khan's recent article – World News





By Harsh Pandey

Imran Khan recently wrote an article for a leading British daily. The title of his article, All they have to do is assassinate me, but I'm not afraid to die, captures the pain of the former Prime Minister who has been incarcerated on multiple charges. Elections for the 16th General Assembly of Pakistan were held on February 8. After being denied the party symbol, Imran supported 94 independents who won the seats. Candidates supported by him became the largest group in the general elections. However, in military-organized elections, main rivals PML(N), led by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, and PPP, led by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, shared power. The recent article written by Imran is not just about the struggle he faces on an individual level or how his party has been stripped of its democratic powers. It basically talks about the evils that are spreading from head to toe in the Pakistani state.

What did Imran say?

Imran begins his article by saying that Pakistan today finds itself in a state of paradox where the mandate of the people has been played out by the state machinery. He says Pakistan and its people are in confrontation. This is also the first time that a traditional political leader, a former prime minister, has openly attacked Pakistan's military establishment by naming them. Imran writes that General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, tried every tactic to decimate my party's presence in Pakistan's political environment.

Canada is a country of law: Justin Trudeau after the arrest of three Indian nationals for the murder of Nijjar

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Boeing 737 crashes off runway in Senegal, 10 injured: report

Pakistan: 70-year-old man marries 13-year-old girl; stopped

Imran further explains how all the organs of the states, initially created to create checks and balances for better democratic functioning, have been compromised. He cites examples of blocking of X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan, which he identified as a blatant attack on the media. Imran explains how the military and intelligence agencies control the higher judiciary. He writes: “Six courageous judges of the Islamabad High Court have written a letter to the CJP (Chief Justice of Pakistan) highlighting instances of harassment and blackmail, including of their families, by intelligence agencies.

Imran then attacked the current government of Pakistan for doing nothing on the economic front, causing multiple crises, such as inflation. Imran's criticism of the Pakistani establishment did not stop there, and he drew critical moments from Pakistan's situation today with that of Pakistan in 1971, when it lost East Pakistan. Imran also delves deeper into visible fault lines in the Pakistani state, such as the Baloch nationalist movement. He mentioned what human rights officials and various Baloch activists have been saying for years about the enforced disappearances of Baloch people. He also discussed the precarious situation of terrorism in Pakistan and its impact on its borders, whether Iran or Afghanistan.

What Imrans' article implies for Pakistan's deep state

This is probably the first time we have heard such harsh criticism of the Pakistani military from a prominent leader who wields robust democratic power and has become one of the most popular leaders of Pakistan in recent times.

Before 2022, the idea that Pakistan's military establishment played a central role in unifying an otherwise crisis-ridden country was paramount among Pakistani citizens. Nevertheless, some activists and defenders of democratic rights have always felt this. In 2022, as the army held a no-confidence vote to oust the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, a wave of unrest broke out among the Pakistani population, who attacked army installations, clearly showing their protest against the army.

Just before the general elections, various courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan moved to prevent Imran's party from contesting the elections under a single banner. As a result, independent candidates backed by Imran won most of the seats, showing that Pakistani citizens are fed up with the military's constant interference in the state's democracy. It is also a sign of the growing weakness of the Pakistani army. The article written by Imran Khan will endeavor to debunk the myth that Pakistan Army is the most revered institution.

It has been two months since the new military-backed government took power. Negotiations are continuing to get the country out of the deep economic crisis. However, nothing tangible came out of the multiple discussions. Many lawmakers from Pakistan, while comparing it to India, give the analogy that they are facing a crisis of funds to run the day-to-day economy while India is sending people to the Moon.

The new Pakistani government does not seek to resolve the crisis, but only to manage it. Because no one among Pakistan's elected leaders has a plan to resolve the deep economic crisis. While Imran Khan, in his article, attacks the United States of America, the new government is trying to pander to China and Iran, the main rivals of the United States.

It is worth mentioning that when Imran Khan became Prime Minister, it was also an election by military design. As soon as he became more popular, the military establishment ousted him. This has created a leadership vacuum in the country and is a trend in Pakistan, causing institutions like the military to become fatigued. The people of Pakistan find themselves at a crossroads where for the last 50 years they have not witnessed free and fair elections. This only fuels the anxiety of Pakistani youth.

Can Pakistan ease the crisis under Shahbaz Sharif's presidency? The simple answer is no, because the structural problems of corrupt institutions that Pakistan faces cannot be solved by a puppet prime minister controlled by these institutions. However, the steady loosening of the military's grip on power over Pakistan may, after some time, enable the establishment of a democratic government in Pakistan. Imrans' article will also serve as a catalyst in this process. It will also be interesting to note how the Pakistani military responds to the ballistic missiles fired by Imran, as it faces a serious legitimacy crisis.

The author is a doctoral student at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University and a life member of the International Center for Peace Studies.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproduction of this content without permission is prohibited.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/pakistans-moment-of-truth-an-analysis-of-imran-khans-recent-article/3484288/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos