Mitsotakis on the meeting with Erdoan: better to talk than to trigger





Greek-Turkish relations have entered calmer waters and it is necessary to have open channels with Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Greek television channel Alpha on the eve of the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that it is better to speak than to everyone with the finger on the trigger. The Greek prime minister will be in Ankara on Monday, where he will meet the Turkish president, also a return meeting after Erdoan's visit to Athens in December last year. – The majority of citizens recognize the need to have open channels with Turkey. Better to talk than be on the trigger. We are condemned by geography to seek solutions and guarantee peaceful coexistence without unnecessary tensions, like those we have unfortunately experienced for three years, and things seem balanced since the beginning of last year and Greek-Turkish relations seem to have entered calmer waters and therefore it should not be such big news that two neighboring countries communicate and the leaders, the Turkish president and the Greek prime minister meet regularly, Mitsotakis said. He explained that there are different positions on both sides, he stressed that Greece will not deviate from the red lines, always guided by international law, but he also stressed that the fact that there are Disagreements on certain issues does not mean that we should not talk. . He stressed that the good climate with Turkey has advantages, highlighting for example that there have been no violations of Greek airspace for more than 12 months, “something that is happening for the first time since 1974”, but also that the situation regarding the migrant issue has improved. – In 2019, the main problem on the eastern Aegean islands was the issue of refugees/migrants. This is largely resolved. Instead of illegal migrants, we now have legal tourists on these islands, since we have reached an agreement with the European Union to issue express visas to Turkish tourists at ten points of entry on the eastern islands of the Aegean Sea. This is particularly important for these islands, Mitsotakis said. Regarding the decision of the Turkish authorities to transform the Hora monastery into a mosque, Mitsotakis declared that it was an “unnecessary and to a certain extent provocative act”, specifying that it would be one of the subjects that he would discuss with Erdogan to try to examine whether the decision can be withdrawn and stressed that this is not an issue that concerns “only Greek-Turkish relations, because the Hora Monastery is a heritage monument world culture.

