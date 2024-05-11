As the Supreme Court considers Donald Trump's immunity claims, what impact would this have on Georgia's case?





The Supreme Court's decision, expected by the end of June, could impact the presidencies of generations to come. During the arguments, the high court's three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, appeared reluctant to grant much, if any, immunity to a former president accused of crimes.

Even some conservative court judges seemed skeptical about granting the president full immunity, and Trump's lawyer backed away from such a request.

Official vs. personal

Instead, several conservative legal scholars appeared willing to draw the line to ensure that presidents could not be prosecuted for acts performed in the course of their official duties. This result would mean that Trump could be prosecuted for alleged acts he committed as a candidate or for personal reasons, in both the Washington election subversion case and the Washington County racketeering case. Fulton.

I think the Supreme Court will decide between the official act and the personal act, said Atlanta criminal defense attorney Noah Pines, who is following the case.

The government should allege that the acts in the indictment were unofficial personal acts, he said. The president could then challenge the immunity and it would be up to him to prove that the acts, if committed, were official.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, stressed that Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, should decide which alleged acts committed by Trump were part of his official duties and which were of a personal nature.

There may be some tricky questions, but I think, overall, the main factual allegations of wrongdoing encouraging Governor and former Speaker of the House (David) Ralston to convene the General Assembly to overturn the election, engaging in harassment of election workers and bullies (Secretary of State) Brad Raffensperger are easily outside the president's official duties, Kreis said.

In other words, Trump's activities as a presidential candidate would be private while his activities as a presidential candidate would be official.

I think Justice McAfee will have a relatively easier time administering this rule, if that is indeed the rule developed by the Supreme Court, he said.

Trump's Atlanta lawyers, Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little, have already filed a motion challenging the state's charges on grounds of presidential immunity. Fulton prosecutors said they would respond two weeks after the Supreme Court issues its decision.

The Fulton Affair

In the Fulton case, Trump is charged with allegedly overseeing a racketeering plot to overturn the 2020 election.

He is also charged with nine other crimes, six of which involve organizing Republican officials to vote in the Electoral College for Trump, even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the winner in Georgia. And Trump faces criminal charges for filing a false document in a federal lawsuit against Gov. Brian Kemp with unfounded claims of election fraud and for making false statements to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during the infamous phone call on January 2, 2021 and during a telephone call in September. 17, 2021, letter in which he requests the Secretary to decertify the election results.

Fulton's indictment also alleges that Trump participated in more than 40 overt acts that may or may not constitute a crime, but were committed to further the conspiracy. Taken together, the crimes and overt acts alleged against Trump fall broadly into five categories:

Public statements, such as his false claim on election night that he had won, and the tweets he posted on his Twitter feed about how the 2020 election was stolen. Conversations with senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice, asking them to release statements that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen. Phone calls and meetings with lawmakers in key states, including Georgia, to ask them to nominate electors who would vote in the Electoral College for Trump. Other phone calls include Trump reaching out to Kemp and Ralston to request a special session of the Legislature to overturn the election results. Attempts to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject or decertify the electoral college votes of certain swing states or delay the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress. Line up Republican officials to cast Electoral College votes for Trump in Georgia and other swing states.

A dozen overt acts are tweets posted by Trump after the November 4, 2020 election. In some of them, Trump claimed there were ballot stuffings and massive voter fraud.

In others, Trump sharply criticized Kemp, calling him an idiot and an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia BIG! Trump also called on Kemp to resign from office for failing to call a special session of the General Assembly. According to the indictment, all of Trump's tweets were overt acts intended to promote the conspiracy.

In their pending motion, Trump's lawyers Sadow and Little wrote: “Making statements to the public on matters of national concern, particularly matters involving core federal interests, such as the administration of elections federal, is at the heart of the historic role and responsibility of the President.

Trump's tweets and public statements, according to the motion, were directly related to his claims that the federal election was tainted by fraud and that the U.S. Department of Justice had failed to adequately investigate and prosecute the electoral fraud. … Urging his own Department of Justice to do more to enforce the laws it is charged with upholding and to communicate with state officials and the public about these investigations is an official act of the president.

The motion also asserted that organizing the GOP's electoral college slates was closely tied to two presidential functions protecting the integrity of federal elections and urging members of Congress to act in a manner consistent with the vision of good audience of the president.

It seems private

The petition, however, was filed three months before recent arguments before the Supreme Court, during which Justice Amy Coney Barrett obtained a number of concessions from Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer. And the responses were sometimes at odds with claims made by Trump's legal team in Atlanta.

For example, Barrett questioned Sauer about Trump allegedly conspiring with a private attorney to file a federal lawsuit against Kemp and signing an audit of its accuracy, even though it was riddled with false claims. It seems private, Sauer replied. (That private attorney would be John Eastman, who Trump is accused of in Count 27 of the Fulton case for filing a false document.)

Barrett also asked about the alleged scheme to submit fraudulent lists of presidential electors. Sauers response: I believe it is private.

During the proceedings, Justice Department lawyer Michael Dreeben referenced the fact that Trump told Raffensperger that he wanted to find 11,780 votes during the January 2, 2021 phone call. If you look at that content, it's pretty clear that (Trump) is acting as a candidate for office, not as president, he said.

New York attorney Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor who closely follows the cases against Trump, said his review of Fulton's revealed that none of the allegations against Trump were related to his official duties as president.

This is a very simple case of lying for the corrupt purpose of stealing the election, he said. All of these laws target the conduct of elections held exclusively by states over which neither the president nor the federal government has any authority.

