Xi's visit to France, Serbia, Hungary charts course for future: Wang Yi

People bid farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest, Hungary, May 10, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping left Budapest on Friday after paying a state visit to Hungary. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday morning after completing state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, called Xi's trip to Europe a trip aimed at advancing friendship, enhancing mutual trust, strengthening trust and charting the path for the future during a press briefing.

Over the course of five days and six nights, the President visited three countries and four regions, participating in more than 30 events seamlessly blending bilateral and multilateral engagements, covering political, economic and cultural activities. The trip includes official state events as well as informal interactions, Wang said.

He noted that during Xi's state visit to France, the Chinese president proposed to defend independence and jointly prevent a new Cold War or bloc confrontation; adhere to mutual understanding and jointly promote harmonious coexistence; commit to acting from a long-term perspective to work together for an egalitarian and orderly multipolar world; and uphold mutual benefit while jointly opposing “decoupling”.

The heads of state of China and France reached a number of consensuses on the further development of bilateral relations, agreeing to consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations, tap the vast potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, accelerate exchanges between people and build greater consensus on global cooperation, Wang added.

The two sides issued four joint statements on the situation in the Middle East, artificial intelligence and global governance, biodiversity and oceans, and agricultural exchanges and cooperation, and signed nearly 20 cooperation agreements.

During their visit to Serbia, President Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed to form a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, and Xi also announced China's first practical measures to support the construction of the community.

Noting that the decision marks a major breakthrough in building a community with a shared future in Europe, Wang said it will surely mark a new milestone in the history of China-Serbia relations and help the two countries accelerate their respective modernization process.

During his visit to Hungary, Xi expressed his willingness to seize the opportunity to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Hungary for the new era to inject new strong impetus into cooperation. bilateral, and Hungary is welcome to be China's companion on its path. to Chinese modernization.

China is willing to work with Hungary to take Xi's visit as an opportunity to write a new history of the China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era and open a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation as part of a golden journey.

At a trilateral meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi said there is no geopolitical conflict or fundamental conflict of interests between China and the EU.

Xi stressed that this relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party, and that China and the EU should continue to regard each other as partners and remain engaged in dialogue and cooperation.

In response to the so-called “China overcapacity” talk, Xi noted that China's new energy enterprises have not only enriched global supply and eased global inflation pressure, but also contributed significantly to the global climate response and the green transition.

Xi stressed that whether from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, “overcapacity” does not exist.

Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Xi clarified that China did not create the Ukrainian crisis and was not a party to it, but has been working vigorously to facilitate peace talks since the start of the conflict.

China has sincerity, positive actions and principled stance, and does not accept any remarks or actions that use the crisis to discredit China and incite a new Cold War.

During Xi's visit to France, China and France agreed to view the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to advocate for a global ceasefire and cessation of hostilities during the Games, to speak out in favor of a peaceful settlement of sensitive issues and to contribute to the construction of a world of lasting peace and universal security.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Xi said China supports convening a broader, more authoritarian and more effective international peace conference as soon as possible to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement as soon as possible. of the Palestinian question.

The visit further strengthened the positive aspects of China-EU relations, Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Saturday.

Cui noted that the depth of exchanges between Chinese leaders and leaders of European countries exceeded all expectations. For example, they addressed delicate issues linked to overcapacity, adding that a joint Sino-French declaration had been published on the situation in the Middle East.

Strategic balance and stability between China and Europe would strengthen the fundamental stability of the global landscape, Cui said.