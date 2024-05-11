Imran Khan's defeat will be the country's loss: Fawad Chaudhry





Urging people to support the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Imran Khan's defeat in this fight would be the country's undoing.

In an interaction with journalists, Fawad, who last month denied parting ways with the PTI, urged the people to stand with Khan, saying the country would lose if Imran Khan was defeated.

“At this point, whether you are with or against the PTI; whether you are part of it or not, the important thing is that if Khan loses [then] the country will lose.

Fawad added: “Whoever wants the supremacy of the people, [he] will have to stand alongside the founder of the PTI […] you must support Khan not for his sake but for yours. »

On the issue of infighting and divisions within the PTI, he said: “PTI is a big party [and is also] strong enough […] Even though it’s something insignificant, there’s a lot of noise about it.”

He made these remarks in connection with the recent developments within the PTI regarding its senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat who was today served with a show cause notice for making “irresponsible statements” which “damaged” the reputation and to the interests of the party.

When asked when he would join the PTI, Fawad reiterated his remarks from last month, saying he had never left the party.

Fawad's reaction caused a sensation

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 10, 2023, after Imran's arrest in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, the reaction of the then PTI Senior Vice President Fawad was caused a sensation.

According to reports, Fawad grabbed his brother by the hand and was heard saying in Punjabi: Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja. [Imran Khan has been arrested. Lets go.]

Fawad had, on May 24, 2023, announced to take a political break and part ways with Imran following the chaos of May 9, when party members and supporters attacked public and military installations almost across the country immediately after the arrest of the PTI founder.

I am parting ways with Imran Khan and resigning from my party functions, the politician wrote in a tweet following the mass departure of party leaders following the May 9 vandalism.

Shahbaz has nothing

Replying to another question raised during today's media interaction, Fawad said 'better discussions' can be had with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, as he holds the reins of the party in place of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shahbaz has nothing, Nawaz can play a role in improving the political environment of the country,” Fawad said while addressing the media outside a district court in Islamabad.

“Nawaz leads the PML-N and therefore better talks can take place with him,” added the ex-minister.

“Nawaz is leading the PML-N and hence better talks can be held with him,” the ex-minister added in response to a question regarding negotiations with the PML-N.

Fawad's remarks come as the three-time former prime minister is likely to take over the PML-N presidency at its general council meeting on May 28.

Nawaz's likely reinstatement as party president was announced by PML-N Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1187912-imran-khans-defeat-will-be-countrys-loss-fawad-chaudhry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos