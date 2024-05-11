Donald Trump's prosecutors 'know they have a problem' Legal Analyst





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution team “knows they have a problem” with Michael Cohen's expected Monday testimony in Trump's criminal trial, the former U.S. attorney and CNN legal analyst Michael Moore.

In highly anticipated testimony, Cohen, a name that has resonated throughout the trial, is expected to take the stand against Trump on Monday.

The prosecution's key witness and former Trump lawyer and fixer at the center of the case could be 'the string they are [the prosecution] I'm either going to tie it all together or it's going to fall apart because of him,” Moore said during his appearance on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

“It seems to me that they [the prosecution] “I know they have a problem,” Moore added, explaining that “they know they have a rogue witness,” referring to Cohen. “That’s what they’re afraid of.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's legal team for comment by email and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office by phone.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, last month became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 for falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Cohen during his presidential campaign. 2016. Daniels had alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the accusations against him were politically motivated.

Speaking to Newsweek Saturday afternoon via email, Moore said “the state built its case around the testimony of two arguably compromised witnesses,” referring to Daniels and Cohen.

He added: “Not only has the State spent most of its time 'pre-rehabilitating' Mr. Cohen's credibility, but it has him as its sole witness to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. .Trump knew anything about how the expenses listed in the document were spent. State business records were categorized. Without that connection, they have little more than checks signed by Trump. »

A former Trump loyalist, Cohen “is a convicted felon with an obvious hatred for Trump,” Moore told Newsweek. A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress, Cohen served a three-year prison sentence and house arrest.

Michael Cohen arrives at the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump at New York State Supreme Court October 25, 2023, in New York. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution team “knows it has… Michael Cohen arrives at former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court , October 25, 2023, in New York Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's team “knows they had a problem” with Cohen's expected testimony Monday in Trump's criminal trial, the team said Friday. Former US attorney and CNN legal analyst Michael Moore More Spencer Platt/Pool/Getty Images.

Moore also told Newsweek that he thought the prosecution “showed its hand when it was forced to spend a large portion of its case trying to clean up the mess made by its next key witness.” [Cohen] this has not yet been done.

So far, Cohen has presented several problems to the prosecution. Former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe previously told Newsweek that “Michael Cohen is an absolute disaster as a prosecution witness,” adding that his previous comments about Trump and his “often bizarre publicity stunts” made him “increasingly less useful as a source of credible information. evidence.”

Los Angeles-based trial lawyer John J. Perlstein brings a different perspective on Cohen, previously telling Newsweek: “Defense lawyers who try to paint him as despicable could certainly backfire if he is credible with respect to the relevant facts. I tend to think he will. be credible regarding the information regarding the accusations against Trump, who is also hated IMHO.”

But, for Moore, “[Cohen] has a penchant for making embarrassing comments on social media,” he told Newsweek.

Cohen spoke out on TikTok and other social media platforms about the former president and the trial in the days leading up to his expected testimony. Earlier this week, Cohen posted a TikTok while wearing a shirt that featured a photo of Trump in an orange jumpsuit behind bars.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, asked prosecutors to ask Cohen to “refrain from making any further statements about this matter.”

Updated 5/11/24, 2:16 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to include Moore's comment.

Update: 05/11/24, 5:32 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-prosecutors-know-theyve-got-problem-michael-moore-1899578 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos