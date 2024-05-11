Hungary. Viktor Orban: we need Chinese police





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Telex that the country needs “police officers who speak Chinese.” He will explain that it is linked to the expected influx of tourists. However, some believe this could be a way for the Chinese government to control its citizens visiting Europe. Viktor Orban speaks to the Telex portal on Friday before his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Budapest. In an interview, he said that in Hungary “we need police officers who speak Chinese.” A lot of tourists means not only profit, but also a lot of problems, the head of government argued. The Prime Minister mentioned the opening of direct air links from Budapest to seven Chinese cities, announced at the end of April by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The number of weekly flights between Hungary and China is expected to increase to 19 from the beginning of June. The Hungarian-Chinese agreement signed in mid-February authorizes patrols by Chinese police officers in Hungary, the Hungarian Interior Ministry informed in early March. As the press reported, China had already signed a similar agreement with Serbia. less control? Budapest says such agreements are not new. “Hungarian police officers regularly help their Croatian colleagues on the Croatian coast during the peak tourist season, and Austrian police officers have already served jointly with their Hungarian colleagues on Lake Balaton,” notes the Hungarian Interior Ministry. Although officially there is talk of helping patrol places visited by Chinese tourists, media reports say this could be a way for the Chinese government to control its citizens visiting Europe. “Budapest repeatedly orders security systems from Chinese companies, including surveillance cameras. Hungary also relies to a large extent on the Chinese telecommunications group Huawei, which is seen as a security threat in the West “, wrote the German daily “Die Welt” in March. . On Thursday, the US ambassador to Budapest, David Pressman, expressed doubts about the impact of close cooperation between Orban's government and Beijing on the security of Hungary and its allies. Przywdca Chin zwizyt naWgrzech Friday was the last day of the Chinese leader's visit to Hungary. Previously, Xi visited France and Serbia. In Budapest, he signed 18 agreements, the most important of which concerned joint infrastructure projects. In 2009, when Orban was opposition leader, he reached an agreement with Xi Jinping, one of China's first vice presidents, that relations between Hungary and China would be strengthened, said Friday Bertalan Havasi, head of Orban's press office. main photo source:A great photo from/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tvn24.pl/swiat/wegry-viktor-orban-potrzebujemy-chinskich-policjantow-st7910368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos