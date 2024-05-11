Preview: Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor – predictions, team news, line-ups





Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Antalyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The 36th day of the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig season will see Kasimpasa And Antalyaspor will face each other on Sunday at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. Both teams come into this one after their respective defeats last time out and will look to get back to winning ways this weekend. Match Preview Kasimpasa had no answer as Istanbul Basaksehir suffered a 4-1 defeat in Sunday's encounter at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium. First goals of Dimitrios Pelkas And Davidson LEFT Sami Ugurlu's men had a mountain to climb at halftime, but they managed to pull one back early in the second half. Mortadha Ben Ouanes before Davidson and Olivier Kemen struck to put the result beyond any doubt. As a result, the Apaches have dropped to seventh place in the Turkish Super Lig table and their European dream is currently hanging by a thread. What awaits them next is the challenge of an opposing team which has only won in one of the last seven editions of this meeting. Having recently ended a four-game winless streak at home, Sunday's hosts now go in search of back-to-back wins in front of their fans for the first time since February. Antalyaspor were beaten for the third time in four matches as they lost 2-1 to Pendikspor at Corendon Airlines Park on Monday. Sergen YalcinThe men put their noses in front from the start Adam pants but were quickly overtaken by Mame Thiam Before Halil Akbunar achieved the recovery in stoppage time in the first half. With 45 points collected from 35 matches so far, the Scorpions sit 10th in the table, three places and four points behind their next opponents. After conceding seven goals in their last two away matches, Sunday's visitors will need to keep things tight in defense in their quest to avoid a third consecutive defeat on enemy territory. Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa form: Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form: Team News Erdem Cetinkaya And Dries Saddiki will not feature for Kasimpasa in this weekend's contest as they continue to nurse muscle injuries. Kenneth Omeruo will be pushing for a return to the hosts' starting lineup after being an unused substitute in each of the last two matches. Antalyaspor Sander van de Streek received his marching orders in the defeat against Pendikspor last time out and will play no role here. The visiting team will also be without the services of the Turkish midfielder. Bunyamin Balci who still suffers from an ankle problem. Kasimpasa possible starting composition:

Gianniotis; Ben Ouanes, Ozcan, Porozo, Aydin; Gul, Kara, Hajradinovic; Ngoy, Da Costa, Caglayan Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Leite; Vural, Toprak, Sari, Yesilyurt; Uzun, Kaluzinski, Akyol; Larsson, Assombalonga, Milosevic We say: Kasimpasa 2-1 Antalyaspor Goals have been a big part of this game lately, and we can see the trend continuing here. We are also backing Kasimpasa to achieve victory, albeit narrowly. For data analysis of most likely outcomes, scores and more for this match, please click here. Email previews Click here to get Sports moleThe daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

