Barron Trump will ultimately not be a delegate to the Republican National Convention | Donald Trump





After all, Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will not be a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention, his mother's office announced Friday.

Although Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he is unfortunately declining to participate due to prior commitments, Melania Trump's office said.

Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school student will be one of 41 Florida at-large delegates to the national gathering, where the GOP is expected to officially convene. nominate his father as a presidential candidate for the November general election.

Power did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

In an interview earlier Friday on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of Barron joining the Florida delegation. He is truly an excellent student. And he loves politics, Trump said. It's rather funny. Damn, tell me sometimes: Dad, this is what you have to do.

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 in March and will graduate from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's secret trial in New York said there would be no hearing on May 17 so the former president could attend his son's graduation.

Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, are part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee July 15-18.

