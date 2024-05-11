Biden will keep Trump's tariffs on China, add more on electric vehiclesExBulletin





President Biden walks onto Air Force One after posing with highway patrol officers in Mountain View, California on May 10. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionMandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is set to announce new tariffs on imports of products from China, such as electric vehicles, considered policy priorities.

The announcement, which could come as soon as next week, was confirmed by a source close to the tariff deliberations, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement of the decision.

The administration has revised tariffs on Chinese goods since President Biden took office. High tariffs on about $370 billion in imports from China each year, implemented by former President Donald Trump as one of his signature policy measures.

The Biden administration decided to keep these tariffs in place and additionally add a series of strategic items to the list. The decision was first reported by Bloomberg.

Tariffs are part of Biden's industrial policy

The new items that will be subject to tariffs align with Biden's policy priorities on climate, technology and manufacturing, the source said. These areas are covered by Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act, which made hundreds of billions of dollars available to boost the nation's clean energy and semi-automatic sectors. -drivers.

Biden campaigned hard on the jobs created by major legislative packages. He insisted the projects would use American-made goods and labor.

“When people see the shovels of earth being shoveled on all these projects, when they see new pipes laid and people getting to work, I hope they will feel the same pride as I do in the return of their hometown,” he said. he declared last week in Wilmington. ,NC

It's a message meant to resonate in swing states that lost massive numbers of jobs when manufacturing was relocated to states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Last month, Biden announced in a speech to members of the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh that he wanted to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum, noting that more than 14,000 Pennsylvania steelworkers and Ohio had lost their jobs between 2000 and 2010.

“I promise you I won’t let this happen again,” he said.

Trump also announced that he would expand tariffs on imported products, particularly targeting Chinese cars.

Biden in Pittsburgh sought to contrast his approach as “strategic and targeted” and said Trump's broader approach would increase costs for American consumers.

