Hungary and China conclude strategic cooperation agreement

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary and China signed a number of new agreements on Thursday aimed at deepening their economic and cultural cooperation during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the central European country, a trip intended to consolidate the China's economic footprint in the region.

Xi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn held talks in the capital Budapest as part of the final leg of a five-day European tour by the Chinese leader that also took place in Serbia and France. At a press briefing following the talks, Orbn praised the “continuous and uninterrupted friendship” between the two countries since the start of his mandate in 2010, and promised that Hungary would continue to welcome new Chinese investments.

“I would like to assure the President that Hungary will continue to provide fair conditions for Chinese companies investing in our country and that we will create the opportunity for the most modern Western technologies and the most modern Eastern technologies to meet and build cooperation in Hungary,” says Orbn.

Beijing has invested billions in Hungary and views the European Union member as an important anchor within the 27-member trade bloc. In December, Hungary announced that one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers, China's BYD, would open its first European electric vehicle production plant in the south of the country – a move that could shake up the country's competitiveness. continent's automotive industry.

Hungary is also home to several Chinese electric vehicle battery factories and hopes to become a global hub for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. It has undertaken a railway project – as part of Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative – to connect the country to the Chinese-controlled port of Beijing. Piraeus in Greece as an entry point for Chinese goods to Central and Eastern Europe.

On Thursday, Xi said he and Orbn agreed that the Belt and Road Initiative “is entirely consistent with Hungary's strategy of opening up to the East,” and that China supports Hungary in its greater role within the EU in promoting China-EU relations.

Hungarian and Chinese officials concluded a strategic partnership agreement and signed 18 other agreements and memorandums of understanding, but no major investments were announced at the press conference.

However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt later said in a Facebook video that initial discussions had begun on China's development of a Budapest freight rail bypass and a rail link between the capital and Budapest Ferihegy Airport.

Orbn, a nationalist populist leader who has sought deeper ties with Beijing while distancing himself from its more traditional partners within the EU, noted at the news conference that three-quarters of investment in Hungary l last year came from China, and spoke about Beijing's role in the world's shifting balance of power.

“If you look at the global economy and trade from 20 years ago, it doesn’t look at all like what we live in today,” Orbn said. “Back then we lived in a single polar world, and now we live in a multipolar world order, and one of the main pillars of this new world order is China.”

He added that Hungary would seek to expand its economic cooperation with China in the field of nuclear energy. Hungary is currently working with Russia to add a new reactor to its Paks nuclear power plant, which is expected to come online by the end of the decade.

Residents in Budapest faced road closures and increased security during Xi's visit as groups of supporters and critics gathered at various points in the city to protest.

Hundreds of people gathered near Buda Castle in Budapest, waving Chinese and Hungarian flags, hoping to catch a glimpse of Xi's motorcade. Many Chinese nationals wearing red baseball caps and claiming to be Chinese embassy volunteers were present.

A Hungarian lawmaker from the opposition Momentum party told The Associated Press that he and a colleague were approached by a group of the men on Wednesday as they tried to place EU flags on a bridge in Budapest.

In a video obtained by the AP, MP Mrton Tompos said the men, all wearing red baseball caps, confronted him to make sure no flags or symbols referring to Tibet or Taiwan, claimed by China, would be stuck in the route of Xi's trip. procession.

“They told me they were volunteers for the Chinese embassy here, and they said they wanted to make sure there were no Tibetan or Taiwanese flags, because that wouldn't be not nice,” Tompos said. The men did not let his colleague continue “until he showed them it was an EU flag”, he added.

Other minor conflicts broke out during the day between Tibetan protesters and some Chinese nationals in red caps, who tried to prevent the activists from displaying Tibetan flags by masking them with their own Chinese national flags.

One activist, Tenzin Yangzom, campaign coordinator for the International Tibet Network, criticized the Hungarian government for “allowing Chinese police to operate on Hungarian streets.”

“It's not China, is it? It's Hungary, it's a free country, you have freedom of speech,” she said.



