Does BJP have a retirement rule at 75? Everything you need to know as PM Modi seeks third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not retire from active politics at the age of 75. The assertion came on Saturday from several key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as the opposition reminded voters of the party's internal rule: no tickets above 75. This policy is in place for several years, with Interior Minister Amit Shah even emphasizing, before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, that the BJP had chosen not to exclude any candidate over 75 years of age.

I would like to clarify that there is no such provision in the BJP constitution and Modi ji will rule the country till 2029 and Modi ji will also rule the next elections. There is no good news for the INDI alliance…They cannot win elections by spreading such lies…,” Shah said on Saturday.

There is no such provision regarding age in the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public knows that Modiji's every moment is dedicated to serving India. The vision of a 'Developed India' is becoming a reality under Modiji's leadership and in his next 5 years in office, Modiji will take the country to new heights. Modi ji is our leader and will continue to lead us in future also,” added current party president JP Nadda.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have accused the saffron party of being “double-faced” by refusing to rein in Modi. Several lawmakers, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have sought to know whether Prime minister would retire at the age of 75 (if elected to power for a third term). Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel had also resigned from her top post in 2016. She was getting closer to the unwritten age mark of 75.

No one over 75 received tickets. It’s the party’s decision,” Shah told The Week while campaigning for the 2019 elections.

And for the most part, the BJP appears to stick to its own policies, with very few party leaders in the early and mid-1970s nominated for election. Yogesh Patel, 76, was the party's oldest candidate in the 2022 Gujarat elections, while Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi, 75, became a candidate in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections.

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan and Yashwant Sinha have retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17. If their government is formed, they will first remove Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi seeks votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfill Modi's guarantee?,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Saturday.

Narendra Modi, 74, is currently eligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections, even under the strictest interpretation of the BJP's policies. But the prime minister and several prominent members of his cabinet (including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh) will turn 75 during their tenure if voted to power.

On the basis of precedence, this raises the question of possible resignations once the age limit is reached. It is, however, pertinent to note that this is a matter of policy rather than a rule enshrined in the BJP constitution.

Published: May 11, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

