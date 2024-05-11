



Imran Khan on fan reaction to his return after 10 years away from the spotlight: It's somewhat counterintuitive

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, known for his roles in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and more, recently announced his return to showbiz after staying away from the limelight for about 10 years. The actor announcing his comeback sent a wave of happiness among his fans. Today, Imran Khan, in an interview, reacted to the overwhelming response he is receiving from brands and fans after his comeback was announced. He also revealed that he was surprised by such a reaction and that it was “somewhat counter-intrusive” for him.

Imran Khan on fans' reaction to his comeback The actor, in an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, shared how he feels about his fans' reaction. He said: “To tell you the truth, it’s a bit surprising. When I was actively working, I had PR people, managers, and then on top of that, I also had to come on social networks. When I was looking to get away from everything, I left all these things behind. My intention was not to be present in the public domain. After spending 10 years trying to be invisible, that people have this curiosity is somewhat counterintuitive. Almost every brand approached me last year. for the mentions. I refused everyone. I don't want people to say 'he's back for the money'.

Imran added: “It was sort of a growing realization that the more I engaged in… all the things that I'm told that if you do it, you'll have a successful career, your worth will increase., you will be happy. I realized that in reality they were not related to me.

Imran Khan reveals how he felt after second film's tank

During the interview, Imran was asked how he felt after the success of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, his second film Kidnap, which was a massive success at the box office. Sharing how Kidnap was made and that he wasn't “very excited” to watch it, Imran said: “I was never convinced with the way Kidnap was happening. I felt out of step with it. I have worked with debutant filmmakers in many films and there, I think we were sort of in sync But in Kidnap, Sanjay Gadhvi was an accomplished filmmaker from a different school and a different one. generation of storytellers. The way he directed me was very restrictive He had no actors on set, one representing me, one representing Minissha Lamba. everything with the camera and recorded it on video and then we both went in and he showed it for us and we had to do it exactly like that. .”

He added: “The way we worked on Jaane Tu was more organic. It was closer to my type. Abbas, 31, was the oldest guy on set. Everyone else was 23-24 . So we were doing something real and organic for us. That was the disconnect in Kidnap. It's the disconnect that I felt in a lot of films.

