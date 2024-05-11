Biden uses Trump presidency as 2024 campaign strategy





SEATTLE (AP) President Joe Biden is running for reelection on the basis of a record and an agenda — often those of Donald Trump.

In a hotel ballroom in Seattle, at posh homes in California and at stops in Illinois and Wisconsin over the past week, Biden has gambled that reminding voters of Trump's presidency and emphasizing the latest campaign statements from his Republican opponents would work to the Democrats' advantage.

At a fundraiser in Seattle on Friday night, Biden brought up Trump's recent interview with Time magazine in which Trump said states should have a choice in determining whether to prosecute women for abortion or monitor their pregnancies.

I really invite you to read it, Biden said.

Biden, who headlined another fundraiser in Seattle on Saturday before returning to the East Coast, can also draw on plenty of other Trump material.

The president highlights how Trump promised, if elected, to be a dictator from day one, how he suggested the United States would not necessarily defend its allies against aggression, and how he committed to totally destroying the deep state within the federal bureaucracy, which he blames for blocking his first-term agenda.

And he said much more, Biden said during an appearance in Chicago. But the bad news is that he means what he says. He means what he says. Unless you think I'm joking, think back to January 6th. This guy means what he says, referencing the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Biden wants the 2024 election to be a referendum on Trump's record and plans, but he also wants voters to view his own policies and actions favorably.

Biden and his allies believe the country needs to remember Trump's tenure and his outlandish and often disturbing statements, particularly because the Republican is no longer omnipresent on X, formerly Twitter, and is no longer front and center as often television cameras than before.

Chaos is nothing new for Trump, Biden said in Chicago. His presidency has been chaos. Trump is trying to make the country forget the dark and disturbing things he did when he was president. Well, we weren't going to let them forget.

Biden frequently highlights Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and how he stood idly by when his supporters violently stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify his defeat to Biden. He also points out that Trump separated children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, that the Republican pushed through tax cuts that benefited corporations and the wealthy, and that his repeated efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Bidens barbs have gotten edgier lately.

He opened his fundraiser in Seattle Friday night by telling donors: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Please keep it down, because Donald Trump is sleeping. Don asleep. It is a copy of reports that the former president dozed off during his criminal trial in a New York courtroom. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges against him in connection with a hush money scheme to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election.

Biden also talks about Trump's admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his self-described love letters to Kim Jong Un, North Korea's authoritarian leader.

Biden frequently criticizes Trump for wondering aloud during the COVID-19 pandemic whether disinfectants could be injected or ingested to combat the virus. This bleach he didn't inject into his body; he just put it in his hair, Biden said, laughing every time. But look, he has more hair than me.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that their results speak for themselves. President Trump created the most secure border in history and peace in the world. President Trump was the first president in modern history not to involve the United States in further wars. Joe Biden's weakness has led to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, an immigrant invasion at our border, anti-Semitic protests on our college campuses, and crime and chaos in every city American.

Trump does not hesitate to criticize Biden and his policies. Lately, Trump has been spending much of his time in court. But before and after the trial, he often stood in front of cameras outside the courtroom and attacked Biden.

At a recent rally in Wisconsin, Trump mentioned Biden within the first two minutes of his speech and referenced the president or his administration more than 60 times during his speech.

Criticism of Trump often takes a dark turn. Last weekend, he told donors at his Florida resort that Biden was running a Gestapo administration.

The Gestapo was the secret police of the Third Reich that suppressed political opposition in general and, in particular, targeted Jews for arrest during the Holocaust. Trump's unfounded comparison to Nazi-era tactics is part of his effort to deny and deflect accusations against him, including his efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 victory.

Biden's strategy is a gamble. Voters are divided on their opinions on the two male presidencies.

An April poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that nearly half believed Trump's presidency had harmed the country in terms of voting rights and election security, relations with foreign countries, abortion laws and climate change. But more than half of American adults believe Biden's presidency has hurt the country in terms of the cost of living and immigration.

For all his criticism of Trump, Biden takes time to talk about his agenda and accomplishments. He talks to supporters about his work to boost the economy and lead the country out of the pandemic. He discusses his support for abortion rights while highlighting how Trump took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, thanks in part to his Supreme Court appointments.

My friends, the choice is clear, Biden recently told supporters in the nation's capital. Donald Trump's vision of America is one of vengeance and retribution.

I have never been more optimistic about the chances of the Americas, he continued. Not because I'm president, but because of the state of the moment. The world needs us.

Long reported in Washington. Zeke Miller, AP White House correspondent in Washington, contributed to this report.

