Donald Trump just had his “5 best minutes” during the New York trialLegal analyst





Former President Donald Trump just had “the best five minutes” in his secret criminal trial — and it didn't come from a defense witness, according to legal analyst and former deputy attorney general Harry Litman Friday.

Madeleine Westerhout, a former White House aide, took the stand Friday to be questioned by the defense in Trump's secret trial. A prosecution witness, Westerhout, had already testified on Thursday. Westerhout worked as an executive assistant, a position that kept her very close to Trump's office for nearly two and a half years.

During cross-examination, Westerhout called the relationship between the former president and his wife, Melania Trump, “really special,” recalling that “they laughed a lot when she came into the Oval Office.” Westerhout said of the former first lady: “There was really no one else who could put him in his place,” adding that “he [Trump] was my boss but she was definitely in charge.”

In response to her testimony, Litman told CNN hosts Erica Hill and John Berman on Friday that “she [Westerhout] basically just says, he [Trump] “He loves Melania,” and “that’s the number one thing” that Trump’s team will try to exploit in its closing arguments. Westerhout is “the one who gives them everything”.

Newsweek has reached out to Litman and Trump's legal team for comment via email.

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7 in New York. Trump just had “the best five minutes” of his secret criminal trial and it wasn't… Former President Donald Trump is seen in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7 in New York. Trump just had about “the best five minutes” in his secret criminal trial, and it didn't come from a defense witness, according to former Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman on Friday. More from Sarah Yenesel-Pool/Getty Images

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, last month became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Daniels had alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the accusations against him were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Westerhout's second testimony dove into details of Trump's multitasking work habits, saying he was “attentive to things that were brought to his attention,” signed numerous documents and preferred paper documents. “No, he talked to so many people,” she said of Trump in response to the defense attorney asking if she could “remember any calls specifically between him and Allen Weisselberg,” the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

She also recalled that Trump was “very upset” by the 2018 Wall Street Journal article about the alleged hush money deal with Daniels, saying that “I thought he knew it would be hurtful to his family.”

“She was very compliant as a witness and really tried to please,” Litman said of Westerhout Friday.

The case ended its fourth week Friday afternoon. Court will resume Monday when Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer at the center of the trial and a key prosecution witness, is expected to testify.

