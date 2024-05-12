New blow, the minister leaves Boris Johnson's government





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another blow Saturday when a Cabinet minister resigned, saying she did not believe Johnson was sincere about reaching a Brexit deal with the 'European Union. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said in a letter to the Prime Minister that she was resigning because “I no longer believe that leaving with a deal is the Government's primary objective”. Rudd also criticized Johnson's expulsion of Conservative lawmakers who oppose his Brexit plans, calling it an “attack on decency and democracy.” This week, Johnson expelled 21 MPs from the Conservative group in Parliament after they sided with the opposition to pass a law intended to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union next month without a deal. divorce. Among those expelled were the longest-serving Conservative in Parliament, Ken Clarke, and Nicholas Soames, grandson of World War II Prime Minister Winston Churchill. “This short-sighted elimination of my colleagues has deprived the party of broad-minded and dedicated conservative MPs. I cannot support this act of political vandalism,” wrote Rudd, who said she was also leaving the conservative group and would sit as an independent MP. . Johnson says Britain must leave the EU as planned on October 31, even if there is no divorce deal with the bloc. But his project faces fierce resistance, particularly from certain members of his own party. This week, the Prime Minister's younger brother Jo Johnson also quit the government over Brexit, saying he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”. Johnson is seeking to call a snap election on October 15 to break the deadlock over Brexit, but lawmakers last week rejected his call for an early vote. He is expected to try again on Monday, but opposition parties say they will veto that attempt as well. They want to postpone the election until Britain has secured an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, eliminating the risk of the UK collapsing without a deal. Most economists believe that a no-deal Brexit would seriously disrupt trade with the EU and push the UK into recession. Johnson said this week he would rather be “dead in the ditch” than ask for a delay, leaving the government and Parliament at odds with no obvious solution. ___ Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

