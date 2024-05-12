Erdogan says Turkey elections will be held as planned in May





(Bloomberg)– Most read on Bloomberg Turkish elections will take place as planned on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, ending speculation about a possible postponement of the vote following two deadly earthquakes. Erdogan faces the toughest electoral race of his two decades in power. He is sticking to the previously announced timetable for legislative and presidential elections and has ramped up his multibillion-dollar reconstruction efforts. This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, Erdogan told parliament, just a day after lawmakers from the ruling AKP party won parliamentary approval on a key election pledge to allow early retirement for more than 2,000 people. 2 million people. He also responded to widespread criticism of the government's initial response to the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, which killed more than 45,000 people. Bloomberg reported that Erdogan feared a delay in the vote could coincide with a further deterioration in the economy. Much of the population is facing the worst cost of living crisis in two decades. Bloomberg Economics estimates that earthquakes could reduce GDP by 1% this year, while major lenders like the World Bank estimate that physical damage will result in billions of dollars in direct costs. The president is expected to make a formal decision around March 10 to call elections on May 14, more than a month before the original election date of June 18. Why Turkey's upcoming elections are a real test for Erdogan: QuickTake During his term, Erdogan has effectively moved Turkey into an executive presidency, assuming sweeping powers since 2018. His determination to advance the vote increases pressure on a six-party opposition bloc that has yet to named a presidential candidate to challenge him. The opposition is expected to meet on Thursday to try to move this issue forward. –With the help of Beril Akman. (Updates with context from second paragraph) Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2023 Bloomberg LP

