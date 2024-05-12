



HARISSON AND WINDY KICK OFF OF GOTA STUNTING PUPR KALBAR AND BANK INDONESIA PONTIANAK – Acting Governor (Pj) of West Kalimantan, dr. Harisson, M.Kes., as well as the Acting Head of the West Kalimantan Provincial Empowerment and Family Welfare Team (TP-PKK), Windy Prihastari, S.STP., M.Si. , visited the Kampung Bali Pontianak Health Center in an effort to reduce the rate of stunting in West Kalimantan province to aim for West Kalimantan to be free of stunting, Thursday (9/5 /2024). During the visit, Harisson launched (kick-off) the Foster Parent Movement (GOTA) for members of KORPRI West Kalimantan which was initiated by the Department of Public Works and Land Planning of West Kalimantan Province and Bank Indonesia representatives from West Kalimantan Province who will accompany 25 stunted children divided into 15 companion children from the West Kalimantan PUPR service and 10 children from West Kalimantan BI representatives. On this occasion, Acting. The governor said the conditions for achieving Golden Indonesia 2045 were that children in West Kalimantan should not be stunted. “So that when they turn 24, or in 2045, the children of West Kalimantan will be intelligent children, who will work according to their brains and not their energy. For this reason, we hope that our children will not suffer from “stunted growth,” Harrison said. Management and prevention of stunting must be prepared now, which is why the entire West Kalimantan provincial government and all stakeholders are working together to reduce stunting. “The problem of stunting is actually an economic problem and a problem related to the level of knowledge of parents in providing nutritional intake to their children, so they pay less attention to nutritional intake “, he explained. In an effort to reduce the number of stunted children so that West Kalimantan is free of stunting, he asked KORPRI members who are adoptive parents of stunted children to monitor the growth and development of these children. “I request KORPRI members to provide food assistance for 3 months and also provide knowledge or education to parents of stunted children,” he said. Apart from this, Harisson explained that preventing stunting requires three main components, namely carbohydrates, animal proteins and fats. “In each bowl after breast milk there should be 3 components, the first is carbohydrates, namely rice porridge, the second is animal proteins obtained from fish, eggs, meat. Then , there must be fats, namely cooking oil or margarine,” explained Harisson. The Head of the West Kalimantan PUPR Department and his staff, the staff of the West Kalimantan TP-PKK and the staff of the Pontianak Bali Village Health Center as well as the head of the local sub-district and the village head (wnd) were also present on this agenda. By: (Harits Rachmanto, S.STP)

