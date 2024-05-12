Donald Trump Chicago: Report Says Ex-President. could face $100 million tax bill if he loses fight against Trump International Hotel and Tower IRS audit





WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump may face an IRS bill of more than $100 million after a government audit found he doubled tax losses tied to a Chicago skyscraper, according to a report from the New York Times and ProPublica which is based on a study. audit and public filings over several years.

The report's findings could put the spotlight back on Trump's business career as the presumptive Republican nominee tries to regain the White House after losing in 2020.

Trump used his cachet as a real estate developer and television star to build a political movement, but he refused to release his tax returns as previous presidential candidates have done. The tax filings the public is aware of come from previous reports by The Times and a public release of records by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee in 2022.

Trump's presidential campaign provided a statement on behalf of his son Eric Trump, saying the IRS investigation “was settled years ago, only to come back to life once my father ran for office “We are confident in our position.”

Tax records cited by the report indicate that Trump twice deducted losses on the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which opened in 2009 near the banks of the Chicago River that runs through that city's downtown.

The report said Trump initially reported losses of $658 million in his 2008 filings, assuming the property met the IRS definition of being “worthless” because condo sales were disappointing and that retail spaces remained unoccupied in the context of a deep American recession.

But in 2010, according to the published report, Trump transferred ownership of the property to another holding company that he also controlled, using the move to save money on taxes by declaring an additional $168 million in losses over the next decade on the same property. .

The report contains no updates on the status of the IRS investigation since December 2022, but says Trump could owe more than $100 million, including penalties, if he loses the audit battle .

Trump, meanwhile, is appealing a New York judge's February ruling following a civil trial that found Trump, his company and his top executives lied about his wealth in financial statements, defrauding the bankers and insurers who did business with him. In early April, Trump posted a $175 million bond, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owed under the judgment and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy his debt while he did call.

Democratic President Joe Biden said Trump owed much of his fortune to an inheritance from his father, rather than his own financial acumen. Biden went after Trump for not wanting to pay taxes, while his administration increased funding for the IRS in order to increase audits of the ultra-wealthy and improve compliance with the code federal tax.

The Trump campaign opposes the additional funding that Biden and Democrats have provided to the IRS. At his campaign rallies, Trump declared that the United States would be destroyed as a country unless his 2017 tax cuts, which will largely expire after 2025, were extended.

