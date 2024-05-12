Melania Trump says Donald's youngest son Barron won't be Florida delegate





Barron Trump, 18, declined Florida's invitation to become a delegate to the Republican National Convention (RNC) this summer, Melania Trump's office confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Florida Republicans chose Barron Trump as their delegate to the RNC in Milwaukee last July, where he reportedly nominated his father as their presidential candidate.

The former first lady expressed her son's regret at not being able to attend the convention due to undisclosed prior commitments.

Melania Trump sits in the front row with her son, Barron Trump, and mother, Amalija Knavs, as Donald Trump announces he will run again in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his estate Mar-a-Lago. in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022. JONATHAN ERNST

“While Barron is honored to have been selected as a delegate by the Republican Party of Florida, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” a spokesperson for Melania Trump said in a statement first reported times by the Daily Mail.

Other members of the Trump family, including Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany and their partners, are Florida state delegates.

Donald and Melania Trump moved their primary residence to Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2019.

Notably absent from the RNC delegation are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who held senior positions in the previous Trump administration.

The Trump family's ties to the RNC don't stop with Florida delegates. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was elected co-chair of the RNC in February of this year.

Lara Trump, married to Donald Trump's son Eric, was endorsed by her father-in-law before his election and pledged to prioritize the RNC's “number one and only job of electing Donald J. Trump for the presidency of the United States. and save this country.”

Barron's family has protected his privacy. He is rarely seen at official White House events and often travels separately from his parents.

The younger Trump's upcoming high school graduation and college selection process amid campus protests took priority in his decision-making process.

As he graduates from Oxbridge Academy in suburban West Palm Beach, Barron's role in shaping the political narrative of the Trump dynasty remains to be seen, but the Republican presidential candidate trusts the advice of his son.

“He’s a smart man,” Trump said of his youngest, according to The Hill.

Donald Trump gets a day off from his secret criminal trial to attend Barron's graduation ceremony.

Melania Trump has been largely absent from her husband's election campaign and his secret criminal trial in New York.

She made a rare public appearance as the guest of honor at a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBT+ political faction, at Mar-a-Lago last month.

Business Insider has reached out to Melania Trump's office for comment.

