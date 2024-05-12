Politics
Boris Johnson ordered to publish Covid lockdown WhatsApp messages
Boris Johnson and senior Downing Street officials have been asked to disclose WhatsApp texts they sent about the lockdown. Covid-19 investigation.
Investigating lawyer Hugo Keith KC revealed on Monday that a WhatsApp group chat had become a key decision-making forum for officials during the pandemic.
He asked the former prime minister and other officials to disclose texts sent on the instant messaging service between January 2020 and February 2022, when all remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Officials have received Rule 9 requests requiring them to provide a transcript of group discussions.
Module two of the survey will examine policy decisions and actions related to the pandemic, while module one will focus on the UK's pandemic preparedness and module three will examine the impact of the pandemic on the NHS .
The timing of Mr Johnson's decisions to impose national lockdowns will be assessed, as the initial lockdown in March 2020 was ordered too late. It will examine the impact of alleged breaches of rules and standards, by ministers, civil servants and advisers, on public confidence in government.
Mr Keith said thousands of documents had been requested to inform the investigation and gave the Cupboard Office as an example. He stressed, however, that the inquiry would take a targeted approach and seek relevant documents on key narrative events.
In his opening speech, he said the crisis was putting extraordinary levels of pressure on the UK's health, care, financial and education systems and businesses, in addition to individual bereavement.
He said: “The disease has caused widespread and long-term physical and mental illness, untold heartache and misery.
Its impact will be felt across the world, including the UK, for decades to come.
Pete Weatherby KC, representing bereaved families, said a targeted approach gives significant latitude to those under investigation to be the ones to actually determine, rather than the investigation in the first place, at least what which is disclosed.
Baroness Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge who is chairing the inquiry, will examine the effectiveness of mandatory lockdowns in controlling the spread of the disease.
This will include the relationship between the timeliness and duration of the lockdown, as well as the trajectory of the disease, Mr Keith said.
He continued: How have economic and societal impacts, including the impact on physical health, healthcare provision, mental health, education and societal well-being, been assessed and addressed? account ?
And perhaps, madam, the most important question: is it possible to say what the likely effects of previous or different intervention decisions would have been? The counterfactual proposition.
Frankly, would lives have been saved if the lockdowns had been imposed earlier or differently?
Bereaved families are likely to testify, as are politicians and scientific advisers.
Around 200 scientists, including all those involved in the Sage group and others in the Independent Sage group, were invited to testify about the effectiveness of the pandemic response.
Hannah Brady, spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: The government's public health measures have been the most critical decisions made during the pandemic.
Here, more than ever, the inquiry must listen to the bereaved to understand the impact of these decisions and what lessons can be learned to protect lives in the future.
Monday's hearing took place on Bishops Bridge Road, west London.

