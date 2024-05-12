Trump addresses thousands of supporters at New Jersey rally





Donald Trump supporters came out in droves Saturday to hear the former president speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as the GOP front-runner faces ongoing trials in New York, DC, Georgia and Florida.

The rally is expected to attract more than 40,000 supporters. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who spoke before Trump, called it the largest political rally in the state of New Jersey.

Many participants who spoke to Fox News said they believe Trump could flip the Garden State in November, when he hopes to retake the White House for a second term.

People gather before a campaign rally for former President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rod Delaine, an Amazon factory worker on Staten Island who lives in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital that he drove nearly two and a half hours to attend the rally.

People gather before a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Trump in Wildwood, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A New Jersey teacher, who identified herself as Anna, said she was motivated to attend school because of the state of the economy.

NY V. TRUMP TRIAL CONTINUES AFTER JUDGE DENIES DEFENSE MOTION FOR MISTRIAL

A large crowd lines up ahead of former President Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood on Saturday. (Emma Colton/Fox News Digital)

Another supporter, who goes by the name Carlos, said he believes the country needs to return to the way it was under the former president.

“I think this country needs to change, even though we already know what Trump stands for. So this change is just going to come back to us because that's what we need,” Carlos said. “We need Trump because I don't think Biden is doing his job right now. Part of it is his fault. Part of it is probably the people around him. But I think we have We need Trump back to get this country back to where it is.” That must be the case.”

People applaud before a campaign rally for presidential candidate former President Trump in Wildwood on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Asked about Trump's prospects in November, Carlos pointed to the large crowd gathering and said, “Take a look.”

“There are probably about six to 7,000 people waiting in line, and probably more. [The line] goes back to the entrance. So you're currently looking at between 35 and 40,000 people in this room,” he said, noting that some people have been waiting since Thursday for the room to open.

Another participant, who identified himself as “Frank from Pennsylvania,” owns a small landscaping business. He told Fox News Digital that his struggling business was a big factor in support for Trump.

Anthony Pahopin wears an oversized Donald Trump cap before the former president's campaign in Wildwood on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“Finding help is difficult. And the cost of fuel and everything else is just outrageous,” he said, adding that gas has increased “exponentially” under the Biden administration.

“I can’t wait for things to get better and better again,” he said. “The majority of people I know in my industry are not fans of Biden, because they are struggling just like me.”

Another participant, who identified herself as Lucille of Forked River, New Jersey, said she was “hopeful” about the 2024 election. When asked what her biggest concern in this electoral period, she responded: “immigration” and “closing borders”.

“Everything else will fall into place,” she said.

People gather before a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Trump in Wildwood on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Two other attendees, Ronnie Felino and Kate Statlin of New Jersey, told Fox News Digital, “we need him back.”

Felino said the border was at the top of his list of concerns. She said she was “absolutely terrified” and “we need to get a handle on the situation.”

Another attendee, Lisa Stelling, who was driving from Westcheester County, New York, described herself as a “convert,” despite coming from a long line of liberals in her family.

“It’s like something changed overnight in the culture that I didn’t realize,” she said. “I took things literally and as soon as the walls came down I just started [going] deeply in everything. »

She argued that there were many others like her, whom she dubbed the “silent majority.”

“The secret to Donald Trump's victory this year is that there is a whole group of silent Trump supporters hiding in the shadows because of all the nonsense that has happened,” she said . “They’re going to come out and they’re going to vote big.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

