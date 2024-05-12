Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi public debate | 'Let us know if PM agrees': Rahul Gandhi after accepting invitation from former judges for public debate | News from India







Former judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah and senior journalist N Ram wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a meeting. public debate on the Lok Sabha election give an appropriate response to allegations And NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accepted an invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was requested by two former judges and a veteran journalist through a letter sent to the two leaders.Former judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah and senior journalist N Ram wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a meeting. public debate on the Lok Sabha election give an appropriate response to allegations And challenges that the two camps had clashed. They also said the public was worried because they had only heard allegations and challenges from both sides and had not heard any meaningful responses. Responding to the invitation, Rahul told X that such a debate “would be a positive initiative for major parties to present their vision to the country from a single platform for a healthy democracy.”

“The Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a debate. The country also expects the Prime Minister to participate in this dialogue,” he said.

“I have discussed your invitation with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also essential to bring an end to any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties “As the major parties contesting the elections, the public deserves to hear directly from their leaders. Accordingly, I or the Congress President would be happy to participate in such a debate,” Rahul said in his letter.

“Please let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, after which we can discuss the details and format of the debate. Thank you again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate,” he added .

In their letter to the leaders, the former judges and journalists said that it would be great if the public listened to their responses and that is why a public debate would set a great precedent, not only in educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and dynamic democracy.

“To this end, we believe that citizens would benefit greatly from hearing directly from our political leaders through public debate on a non-partisan, non-commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not only the questions from each side, but also the We believe this would greatly strengthen our democratic process,” according to the letter.

Madan B Lokur is a former judge of the Supreme Court, while AP Shah is a former chief justice of the Delhi High Court. N Ram is a veteran journalist and former editor of The Hindu.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/let-us-know-if-pm-agrees-rahul-gandhi-after-accepting-invitation-by-ex-judges-for-public-debate/articleshow/110036784.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos